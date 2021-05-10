What’s the current situation with Lyle Taylor at Nottingham Forest as 2020/21 concludes?

It is fair to say that it has been a frustrating 2020/21 campaign for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor.

The season promised so much for Forest, after they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish under Sabri Lamouchi last term.

When Taylor arrived at the City Ground on a free transfer from Charlton in the summer, expectations were high, as they looked to go one further in their quest for promotion.

Taylor scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for Charlton last season, and looked set to provide Lewis Grabban with quality competition up top.

But heading into the summer, and what lies in store for Taylor is uncertain.

The 31-year-old has scored five goals in 42 appearances across all competitions this season, with four of those goals coming in 39 league outings.

Of those 39 appearances in the Championship, only 15 have come as starts, and is behind Grabban in the pecking order on Trentside.

Taylor won’t want a repeat of this season in 2021/22. He will want to play regularly, but as links with the likes of Dion Charles and Jerry Yates emerge, this suggests that Chris Hughton is eyeing younger, up and coming alternatives.

Taylor still has another two years left on his contract, though, and there is nothing to suggest that he won’t honour his deal and look to fight for his place with a good pre-season under his belt.

But based on how this season has gone, the future doesn’t look too promising for the striker, who clearly isn’t a big part of the manager’s plans going forward.