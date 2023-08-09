Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted he will not "stand in the way" of Alex Pritchard, Danny Batth, and Lynden Gooch if they want to leave this summer.

It’s been a disappointing start to the 2023/24 season for Sunderland, as they have yet to win in their opening two games.

The Black Cats suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on the opening weekend at the Stadium of Light, and then they suffered a shock first-round exit in the Carabao Cup at the hands of Crewe.

The club has been busy in the transfer market, adding seven new faces to the team, but with their start to the season being poor, it is likely Tony Mowbray is going to want more additions.

But that might not be his only concern, as there still remains a possibility that players leave, with three players previously mentioned all having their futures up in the air.

What is the latest on Alex Pritchard, Danny Batth, and Lynden Gooch’s futures?

All three players are in the final year of their contracts at the Stadium of Light and, as things stand, have not been offered new contracts.

Sunderland’s model has changed in recent years, meaning they are looking to recruit more younger players, and given Pritchard is 30, Batth is 32, and Gooch is 27, it seems unlikely the club is going to offer them a new contract.

It was revealed earlier this week by Alan Nixon, that the Black Cats could let both Pritchard and Gooch leave in this transfer window.

Pritchard has attracted interest from his former side Norwich City, while Gooch has been linked with Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City, and Preston North End.

Defender Danny Batth is also not short of interest, with Blackburn Rovers said to be keen on a move for the 32-year-old.

What has Tony Mowbray said about the futures of Alex Pritchard, Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch?

As of yet, these deals are yet to materialise, but Mowbray has revealed he wouldn’t stand in the way should these players want to leave the club for their footballing careers.

Mowbray said, via The Northern Echo: “I think my own view is about the individuals, the players. If there’s an understanding that the players are going to leave – either want to leave or feel as though they’re not required – then I think my first thought is always about the human being and their families, and what’s right for them.

“Particularly as you start to tiptoe into your 30s, you need to have contractual situations that are right for the human being. So, I’m supportive of Danny and Alex, and Goochy, who picked up a knock so didn’t play (against Crewe) but who should be alright in a couple of days.

“I think what will be, will be. Let’s see what this next three weeks brings. I, personally, need to be supportive of those players. Obviously, I’m employed by this football club, and we will do what we think is right for the football club at the time. That might be allowing players to leave, as long as we replace them.”

Who do Sunderland play next?

Sunderland’s next game sees them return to Championship action as they travel to Lancashire to face Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.