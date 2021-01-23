‘What’s he ever won?’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans disagree with Barry Bannan’s claims about potential new arrival

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has described Sam Hutchinson as “a top player” and claimed his potential return would “help the club” but many Owls fans have voiced their disagreement.

Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas has reported that the experienced midfielder is in talks over a potential Hillsborough return, just six months on from leaving the club.

The 31-year-old left the Owls after his contract expired in the summer and joined Pafos.

However, he is a free agent again after his time with the Cypriot club was cut short in December.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, Bannan has suggested Hutchinson’s return would help the club.

He said: “Sam’s a top player. If he does come in, it would help the club. It would be a good surprise. He can play in numerous positions and he’s a winner.”

Hutchinson spent six years at Wednesday during his previous spell at the Yorkshire club, having joined from Chelsea in 2014 and gone on to make 154 appearances in total.

The industrious midfielder was a regular fixture in the Owls side when fit but injury issues hampered his time with the club.

It seems that the Hillsborough faithful are less convinced, with many taking to Twitter to disagree with Bannan’s assessment of the potential signing.

Read their reaction here:

Be a poor move from the club imo. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) January 22, 2021

No thanks baz — kevin forster (@kevinfo14392168) January 22, 2021

No — Cam (@wardy1867_) January 22, 2021

We need to move on, and Liam Shaw looked like Messi in his last game — Alan Wood (@AlanWood007) January 22, 2021

Not for me. Loved him in his time but its a backwards step & not the type of CM we need — Mark Fleming (@mark_flemdog) January 23, 2021

Think shaw improving with every game he plays. Bringing back hutch is a backwards move. Spend money on sorting shaws contract out. Old guard didn’t do us much before. Why is it going to be different now? — John Jackson (@Wotdidscoobydoo) January 22, 2021