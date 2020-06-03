‘What’s going on?’ – Sonny Bradley reveals bizarre way Nathan Jones was revealed to Luton Town players

Sonny Bradley has revealed that Nathan Jones was announced to Luton Town players as their new manager via a Zoom call.

Jones was surprisingly reappointed as Luton boss last week, 16 months after leaving Kenilworth Road to become the new manager of Stoke City.

The Welshman guided Town to automatic promotion from League Two in 2018, before leaving halfway through their promotion-winning campaign last term, but he’s now back in Bedfordshire after a nightmare tenure of Stoke.

Jones’ reappointment definitely came as a surprise to Luton fans, but it seems that it came as even more of a surprise to the players.

As per Luton Today, Hatters defender Sonny Bradley has revealed that the players became aware of Jones’ reappointment when his face popped up in a group meeting via Zoom.

He said: “It was quite interesting how he did return, we had a Zoom meeting last week with Gary Sweet (chief executive) and Paul Watson (general operations manager) and it was just a catch up.

“Halfway through the call, Gary said, ‘look boys, basically, moving forward, we’re going to need a new manager.’

“The boys were a bit like, ‘what’s going on?’ Then all of a sudden, it just said at the top of the screen, ‘Nathan Jones has joined the chat’ and out of nowhere, Nathan was on the screen.

“I could see everyone’s faces, a few of the boys were surprised, big smiles on everyone’s faces and I think a few of the boys were really happy.”

Bradley was brought to the club by Jones last summer, and became a key player as Town secured back-to-back automatic promotions.

They currently sit 23rd in the Championship table and six points adrift of safety, ahead of the final nine games of the season.

The Verdict

It was certainly a surprise to see Jones return to Luton and it will be interesting to see how fans react to his reappointment.

He won’t have any regrets about leaving for Stoke as they are a big club with a massive budget, but it just didn’t work out for him.

He now has a big task on his hands of trying to keep Luton up, and what a story it could be if he does so.