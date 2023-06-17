Birmingham City fans are desperate for a brighter future.

Last season saw Blues retain their Championship status under John Eustace, which was just about all that could have been asked for in a campaign that looked like it might be a struggle from the get-go.

However, this summer there's been some positive news regarding the club's ownership, with Tom Wagner and Shelby Companies Limited looking to take the club forwards at a much-needed time.

One thing fans are also eagerly waiting for is completion on the work at Birmingham's St Andrew's ground and a return to full capacity.

What's the latest on the St Andrew's redevelopment?

The club's latest statement dropped today regarding the work, confirming that "progress remains on track to have the Tilton Road stand completed by mid-September and the Kop stand by mid-November, as previously communicated."

It's an in-depth update on the work going on at St Andrew's, yet the main point to underline is that everything is on track and Blues have been true to their most recent word on the completion of the work.

Birmingham also confirmed that "Birmingham City Council has approved the Club’s request for extended working hours allowing the aforementioned September and November deadlines to be met."

This type of update, after such a divide from top to bottom at the club, has been well received.

