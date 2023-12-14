Highlights Caretaker boss Mike Dodds faced a difficult challenge in his first spell at Sunderland, but he's now thriving and should be commended for his efforts.

Dodds' redemption was sealed with two impressive victories against tough opponents, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

These wins have greatly enhanced Sunderland's chances of achieving promotion to the Premier League, and Dodds can feel proud of his contribution.

Caretaker boss Mike Dodds will have been keen to secure redemption at Sunderland after enduring an underwhelming short spell at the Stadium of Light during the early stages of 2022.

The Black Cats were in League One at that point and had sacked Lee Johnson following a heavy 6-0 defeat against Bolton Wanderers during the latter stages of January.

Dodds was in charge for two games before Johnson's successor Alex Neil came in - and on paper - these were two games that the Wearside outfit would have been expecting to win.

First off, they faced Doncaster Rovers at home and to reinforce how much of a good opportunity this was for the caretaker manager to win three points, the Yorkshire outfit were relegated at the end of that season.

But Reo Griffiths and Tommy Rowe put the visitors 2-0 up, before Corry Evans was able to half the deficit shortly before the end.

A 2-1 home loss wasn't the best start to Dodds' spell in charge - and they went on to lose 2-1 again in his other game at Cheltenham Town.

Those results could have been damaging for the Black Cats in their quest to secure promotion - but Neil was able to turn things around and ensure the club finished in the top six.

They were then able to win the play-offs, which will have come as a real relief to Dodds.

Mike Dodds' Sunderland caretaker spell so far

The fact those losses against Doncaster and Cheltenham didn't have a detrimental impact allowed Dodds to make a fresh start when he took caretaker charge again following Tony Mowbray's departure.

But he had a very tough two games coming up on paper, especially with results not exactly going in the Black Cats' favour in recent times.

The first game of his second mini spell in charge came against West Bromwich Albion, who are currently in the promotion mix and have enjoyed a decent season under Carlos Corberan.

But the hosts came out on top in the end at the Stadium of Light, with Dan Ballard's goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

And they followed that up with a 1-0 victory against Leeds United on Tuesday night. They created some decent chances and it was Jobe Bellingham who headed home from close range to secure the three points.

Mike Dodds' redemption was sealed against Leeds United

The win against West Brom was good enough - but the Black Cats needed to follow that up against Leeds and that wasn't an easy task considering Daniel Farke's men have been excellent for the vast majority of the season - currently sitting in third place.

Defending well and creating plenty going forward, they deserved to get something from the game and they will be delighted with the three points.

This win has only helped to enhance their chances of securing a Premier League return and if they do seal promotion at the end of this term, Dodds can feel he played a part in that with these brilliant victories against two top sides.

Following such a poor first takeover spell, he is thriving at the moment and has to be commended for his efforts.

It wasn't an easy task to win six points from six, but he passed these two tests with flying colours.