“What you’re gonna get” – Keith Downie details Sunderland expectation under Tony Mowbray’s stewardship

Trying to readapt to Championship football after four years below the level, and losing their manager a few games into the campaign, you would be forgiven for thinking that Sunderland would have made a struggling start to the campaign.

However, they are on the other side of the spectrum as things stand and are thriving in the second tier.

Now, under Tony Mowbray’s stewardship, the Black Cats will have seen their expectations raise a bar or two, with the depth of the squad reaching an exciting level.

Sharing his expectations regarding Mowbray and how his Sunderland will operate, journalist Keith Downie told Football League World: “I think under Tony Mowbray what you’re gonna get is a good footballing side.

“And, I think when you’ve got a team with the likes of Roberts, and I think Jack Clark looks like a real player. I know it didn’t work out for him at Spurs but he looks a real player.

“When you’ve got those two with Pritchard, they’re always going to create chances.

“They were creating chances for Simms and Stewart, they’re now out injured but they’re still creating the chances and fair play to them, they’ve taken them.”

The verdict

Mowbray has proven to be an excellent Championship manager, and if his recent spell as Blackburn Rovers boss is anything to go by, a continuation of good football is to be expected.

Now, the Black Cats certainly have the technicians to do exactly that, and it is clear to see they are buying into Mowbray’s philosophy and style of play.

As Downie mentions, the likes of Roberts, Pritchard and Clarke will help to continually churn out chances but when you add the likes of Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo to the fray, then the attacking potential this squad has is frightening.

Simms and Stewart will be doing their utmost to return to fitness swiftly because the supply is evidently already there.