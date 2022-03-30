“What, you are daft?” – Jacob Greaves delivers his verdict on Hull City’s progress this season

Jacob Greaves has been a standout player for Hull City this season and has looked like one of the better up and coming centre backs in the division. The Tigers really struggled to adapt to the step up a division in the opening few months of the campaign, before an impressive run, involving defensive solidity, and a steep regression in form from those around them saw the Tigers rise to a comfortable position in the table. Hull are 13 points clear of the relegation zone with seven matches remaining and have recovered brilliantly from their terrible second half to the 2019/20 campaign that saw the Tigers plummet to a rock bottom finish. Greaves had his say on the club’s progress this season and in 2020/21 when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post. He said: “I cannot really compare the two (seasons) and if I was to say this season was better than last season, everyone would be looking at me thinking: ‘What, you are daft?’

“Last season was definitely the proudest I have been, but this season, I have been proud of what me and the team have done. “Hopefully, I can build on this season in playing every minute of every game in the Championship as I think it will only help me in the future in terms of what I go on and try to achieve. “It has been an enjoyable season for me and something I have really been happy with.”

Considering how weak League One was, comparatively, last season, achieving survival in the second tier with such ease this season has to rank higher in terms of an achievement in the infancy of Greaves’ career.

The Verdict

Unfortunately, three wins, three draws and six defeats from 12 has seen Shota Arveladze unable to harness the momentum that was built on the pitch towards the back end of Grant McCann’s reign.

Suggesting that, with stronger opposition lower in the table, Hull could face another battle against the drop next season, particularly if the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter or George Honeyman depart in the summer transfer window.

Greaves himself enters the final year of his contract next season and in that could certainly represent value in the market for clubs higher up the Championship or in the top-flight, with the 21-year-old clearly an improving ball playing defender.