‘What why?!’ ‘Would have kept’ – These Portsmouth fans react as player seals departure

Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the news that midfielder Ben Close is going to be leaving the club at the end of his contract this month and heading to League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.

The men from Fratton Park are looking to challenge for the play-offs again next season with the Cowley brothers set to embark on their first full campaign in charge of the club.

However, a bit of cost-cutting is having to take place at the club at the moment with a number of players leaving on a free this summer.

Indeed, Close is the latest with the player set to make a move north and head to League One rivals Doncaster Rovers – a team that will also have eyes on promotion next season after they tailed off last year following the exit of manager Darren Moore.

Let’s look at how Pompey fans have received the news:

📰 Ben Close will sign for Doncaster when his contract expires at the end of the month 💙 Good luck at the Keepmoat, Closey#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) June 7, 2021

Exciting player and a shame to lose you. Goodluck! — Mark Duplock (@MarkDuplock) June 7, 2021

one of my favourite players from the past couple of years, good luck closey x — aaron (@aaronformby26) June 7, 2021

Thanks for your service good luck Ben 👍 — 🇷🇺PompeyHazza🐮 (@PompeyHazza9) June 7, 2021

What why?!!!!!!!?!??!? — Dan (@DanMitch00) June 7, 2021

bye ben 🙁 — jake (@pfcmccloud) June 7, 2021

Are we signing another non league player soon??? — PompeyFan24680 (@PompeyFan24680) June 7, 2021

One of the players I would have kept, got a lot of talent, good luck🔵👏🏼 https://t.co/MVhJK2xhYS — Luke Hookings (@lukehookings) June 7, 2021