Bristol City

‘What we’ve been missing’, ‘Oozes class’ – Many Bristol City fans discuss player performance in FA Cup victory

6 mins ago

Bristol City progressed through to round four of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at Ashton Gate – but it was far from straight-forward.

The Robins took a 19th minute lead through Famara Diedhiou, but were pegged back just before half time by Pompey full-back Callum Johnson.

It took a thumping 83rd minute effort from City striker Chris Martin to win the game, but some fans were not so happy at manager Dean Holden despite the victory – mainly over his decision to play Nahki Wells out wide when he came on as a substitute.

Nevertheless, City progressed and having no game for two weeks gave Holden an opportunity to get some of his injury-stricken players back to fitness.

And one of those in the form of Alfie Mawson really impressed fans today, albeit it against a side in the tier below.

Mawson joined on a season-long loan from Fulham in the previous transfer window, and the 26-year-old took over the armband immediately with club captain Tomas Kalas relegated to a substitute role.

But after just five league games, Mawson himself was struck down by a knee injury, forcing him to go under the knife and miss more than two months of action.

The former Swansea man returned today though and partnered Kalas for the very first time, and City fans were more than happy with his performance before he was withdrawn in the second half.

Check out some of the positive responses from Twitter below…


