‘What we’ve been missing’, ‘Oozes class’ – Many Bristol City fans discuss player performance in FA Cup victory

Bristol City progressed through to round four of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at Ashton Gate – but it was far from straight-forward.

The Robins took a 19th minute lead through Famara Diedhiou, but were pegged back just before half time by Pompey full-back Callum Johnson.

It took a thumping 83rd minute effort from City striker Chris Martin to win the game, but some fans were not so happy at manager Dean Holden despite the victory – mainly over his decision to play Nahki Wells out wide when he came on as a substitute.

Nevertheless, City progressed and having no game for two weeks gave Holden an opportunity to get some of his injury-stricken players back to fitness.

And one of those in the form of Alfie Mawson really impressed fans today, albeit it against a side in the tier below.

Mawson joined on a season-long loan from Fulham in the previous transfer window, and the 26-year-old took over the armband immediately with club captain Tomas Kalas relegated to a substitute role.

But after just five league games, Mawson himself was struck down by a knee injury, forcing him to go under the knife and miss more than two months of action.

The former Swansea man returned today though and partnered Kalas for the very first time, and City fans were more than happy with his performance before he was withdrawn in the second half.

Check out some of the positive responses from Twitter below…

Mawson is what we been missing, makes it look so easy — pat wharton (@Pjwharton80) January 10, 2021

Already look so much better defensively with Mawson back in — Gary Russell (@GaryRussell0) January 10, 2021

Imo throw some money at Fulham and get the Mawson permanent deal done now — Albert (@AlbertBCFC) January 10, 2021

So happy Mawson is back !! — Tony Wilkins 🔴⚪️ (@ARWBS3) January 10, 2021

Take Bentley & Semenyo out of our side and we are League 1 IMO! Positive to see Alfie Mawson playing again however #BristolCity — Stu Parsons (@stuparsons1) January 10, 2021

Mawson oozes class. He won every ball whilst he was on and was a leader always directing others. Defending always seemed last gasp rather than breaking up play in midfield or stopping the supply of crosses. 2 fantastic goals to win it though! — Kieran Barker (@KieranBarker2) January 10, 2021

#BristolCity big plus to have Mawson back. Quality player. — Eddie Waddell (@eddiesphone) January 10, 2021

That second half performance for the last 30 mins was dire. We were all over the place and so open. Positives were we won, scored two good goals and Mawson who was class. Negatives no midfield, constantly giving the ball away and no pace. We need a centre mid on loan urgently — Mark Eade (@eadebcfc1) January 10, 2021

Thought Semenyo was super. Only bright spark along with having Mawson back — Ben Adams (@21Rickk) January 10, 2021