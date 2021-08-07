‘What we needed’, ‘Gets better and better’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as fresh transfer agreement is confirmed

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Owls that they have secured a loan move for Everton defender Lewis Gibson.

It had been reported by Yorkshire Live that the Owls were working on a deal with Everton for the defender’s signature this summer and that they were hoping to bring him in to provide further competition for places in defence.

It is believed that the Owls have been long-term admirers of the defender and that following the departure of Julian Borner to Hannover 96 Sheffield Wednesday have been in the market to add another defender to their squad.

Gibson spent time last season out on loan with Reading in the Championship, but he was not able to make as much of an impact as he would have been hoping for with the Royals. In total, the defender managed to make just 13 league appearances for them in the English second tier last term.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the defender had the chance to make a move to either the Championship or the Eredivisie this summer but he felt the move to Hillsborough would be the best one for his long-term development.

Sheffield Wednesday have now confirmed the arrival of Gibson as they appear to have made another good signing ahead of their League One opener at Charlton Athletic.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were delighted with this latest signing and believe it will prove to be the right addition to have made to the squad.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Welcome Lewis, left sided centre half what we needed 😍 — Jacob Nightingale (@JacobNightinga2) August 7, 2021

If all loanees are fit… Who do we drop? Well happy with this signing. — Liam Beebe (@liam_beebe) August 7, 2021

Omg it just gets better and better — Daniel Roberts (@DannyRoberts84) August 7, 2021

Good bit of business this. https://t.co/QoHJD6LfNj — Alex 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AS__1867) August 7, 2021

It was nice knowing you league one👋🏻 https://t.co/WkqSxXPgE5 — olivia (@oliviahughes212) August 7, 2021

im really starting to feel good about this UP THE OWLS https://t.co/IFr7yN03nS — Lara💙🦉 (@_blankwalls) August 7, 2021

This tastes like promotion — Kian🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KiboSWFC) August 7, 2021