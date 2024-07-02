Highlights Jamie Shackleton is set to join Sheffield United after leaving Leeds United.

The 24-year-old midfielder had limited game time at Leeds and is looking to reignite his career.

Sheffield United fan pundit, Owain Wyse, believes Shackleton's signing could be a great piece of business for the club.

Jamie Shackleton is on the verge of completing a move to Sheffield United, with the versatile midfielder undergoing a medical at Bramall Lane ahead of a summer switch.

The 24-year-old is on the move after his contract with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United came to an end over the weekend, with the Blades seizing the opportunity to snap him up at the earliest opportunity.

The former Millwall loanee had struggled to nail down a starting berth in Daniel Farke’s side over the last campaign, having made just eleven appearances as the Whites lost out in the playoff final at Wembley.

The move to Bramall Lane gives him the opportunity to reignite his career following his lack of game time at Elland Road, and our resident Sheffield United fan pundit, Owain Wyse, believes the deal could be seen as a great piece of business in the future.

After initially impressing after coming up through the ranks with the Whites’ academy, Shackleton has struggled to kick on during his time in LS11, with just 25 league starts to his name since making his debut over five years ago.

The utility man thrived during his loan spell at Millwall in the 22/23 campaign, and returned back to Yorkshire ready to fight for his place in the team after Leeds’ Premier League relegation, but that never materialised into a prolonged spell in the side.

With just seven Championship starts in the past 12 months, the 24-year-old needed to move on to kickstart a career that has dwindled of late, and Blades fan Wyse believes the Blades can profit from Leeds’ decision.

Wyse said: “I think Shackleton will prove to be a clever signing, he’s a player that will strengthen the squad depth and that’s what we need at the moment., as we have got so few players left on the books.

“I’ve seen contrasting reports on him; Daniel Farke seems to really rate him and wants to keep him at the club, but some fans and journalists connected with Leeds don’t seem too bothered that he’s leaving.

Jamie Shackleton's time at Leeds (all competitions) - Transfermarkt Season Games played 2018/19 24 2019/20 24 2020/21 15 2021/22 16 2023/24 18 TOTAL 97

“He’s a young lad, he’s got Premier League experience and clearly a talent, and while I don’t think he’ll make our first team week in, week out, I’ll think he’ll strengthen the squad and provide us with good, strong cover from the bench, and he’ll prove to be a good signing.”

Jamie Shackleton can add to Sheffield United options after departures of key figures

Chris Wilder faces something of a rebuilding job this summer at Sheffield United, with the Blades cutting ties with a number of popular names at the end of the most-recent campaign.

A number of veterans are leaving Bramall Lane this summer, with Chris Basham and George Baldock two of the names on the way out after Premier League relegation, as well as goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Elder statesman Oli Norwood [pictured] has also waved goodbye to the Blades this summer, as well as defender Max Lowe, who swiftly signed for Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday upon his release from the club.

Ben Osborn has become the latest player to leave this summer, with the ever-dependable midfielder making the move to Derby County this summer on a two-year deal.

Osborn was widely credited for his versatility in the centre of the park for the Blades during his association with the club, but in Shackleton, Wilder may now have another dependable option at his disposal, with the ex-Millwall man able to deputise in midfield or in a defensive role.