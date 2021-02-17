‘What we need’ – Many Bristol City fans sound out 53-year-old as potential Holden successor

Bristol City are searching for a new manager after parting company with Dean Holden on Tuesday night.

The Robins have embarked on a dismal run of form of late, losing their last five Championship games and winning only three of their last 12 matches.

A 2-0 home defeat to Reading on Tuesday night, courtesy of goals from Lucas Joao and Michael Morrison, was the final nail in the coffin for Holden at Ashton Gate.

Shortly after the final whistle, City announced that they had relieved Holden of his duties, with Paul Simpson and Keith Downing taking caretaker charge of training for the time being.

City will now look to appoint a new manager, and fans have already sounded out who they would like to replace Holden.

Paul Cook is that man. The 53-year-old left Wigan Athletic at the end of last season following the club’s relegation to League One after entering administration.

Cook, who has won league titles with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, knows how to galvanise a dressing room and build a winning mentality, even in tough off-field conditions at Wigan last term.

Here, we take a look at what City fans have been saying about him…

I think the club will act quick on this appointment (they have to).. what’s everyone’s first thoughts? Paul Cook? If we didn’t already contact him and push him away last year. — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) February 16, 2021

The perfect job for Paul Cook. https://t.co/aG36c15Mep — Peter Meehan (@petermeehan5) February 16, 2021

Paul Cook please said it on show in the summer feel the same now. https://t.co/V94kCK5lLM — Chris (@cb_bcfc) February 17, 2021

Wording of this makes it sound like a replacement is lined up Paul Cook? https://t.co/hGZSIU0soa — Gary Russell (@GaryRussell0) February 16, 2021

Would love Nigel Pearson or Paul Cook tbh but not sure Mark Ashton will allow it 🤷🏾 — ashmeade (@jashmeade) February 16, 2021

Paul Cook’s Cider Army — Jack 🔴⚪️ (@jackbuchanan172) February 16, 2021

The same man I wanted nine months ago. Paul Cook — The Exiled Robin (@TheExiledRobin) February 16, 2021

Paul Cook is the one for me, had those Wigan players fighting for every ball last year. That’s what we need — Jack 🔴⚪️ (@jackbuchanan172) February 16, 2021