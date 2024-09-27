Jobe Bellingham is one of the EFL's most exciting young players, with the Sunderland midfielder impressing consistently for a team vying for promotion from the Championship.

Sunderland themselves have been one of the most progressive clubs in the EFL in recent years thanks to their recruitment of young, high potential players since the new ownership group took over the club.

Multiple acquisitions in the last few summer windows have been aged 21 and under, and have helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking model that has been put into place at the Stadium of Light by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman.

Bellingham is among those, and big things are expected of him this term. They have the youngest squad by average age in the division, and they are more than willing to give young players a chance, which he has received. The Black Cats have fielded the youngest side in the league (22.7) for the third successive season.

It is therefore no great surprise that some of their players have been touted for greatness. The younger brother of Jude Bellingham enjoyed a breakout season last term where he is able to play regularly for Sunderland, and he has all the tools to make it at a high level in the second tier in the coming seasons. Bellingham is on a steep development curve and has been a vital player at the age of just 17-19.

Now 19, the midfielder has already got over 70 Championship appearances under his belt. Bellingham is strong and has the ability to drive through the opposition with ease, with all the raw tools with more refinement to make it at a high level in the second tier, even for a side expecting to be in the top six mix again.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 1 Team of the week 2 Touches 51.7 Big chances created 1 Key passes 1.7 Accurate passes per game 28.3 (82%) Tackles per game 2.8 Total duels won 7.3 (57%)

High praise of Jobe Bellingham

He scored seven goals and picked up an assist from attacking midfield last term, including a brace against Rotherham United and the opener against Birmingham City in a 3-1 win at the Stadium of Light in November 2023.

His fine form last season has continued, since the new one began, picking up an assist in his first appearance of the campaign. However, he has been in more of a withdrawn box-to-box midfield role this season, where he looks to make a name for himself long-term.

The Black Cats defeated Boro on Saturday in what was the club's fifth win in six matches and their convincing performance was a reminder of the progress made under Regis Le Bris and of Bellingham's ever-growing reputation. He has impressed with his early season form and justifies the 'machine' tag placed on him by his older brother.

One thing that Jobe Bellingham will always have to live with is his surname, but the midfielder is taking steps to pave his own path in football. With 'Jobe' on the back of his shirt, this is the clearest indication that the player does not want to be compared to his brother all that often.

Naturally, comparisons will always be made. Jude has spoken about that recently, with the Real Madrid superstar revealing that Carlo Ancelotti jokingly threatened to replace him with his younger brother on his YouTube channel.

The comments came after his younger sibling bagged those two goals for the Black Cats in a 3-1 win over Rotherham last season: "I’ll never forget, as we’re coming out, Ancelotti goes to me, ‘we’ve bought the wrong one’. Finally, he just gave me a little smile and my heart dropped. I’m like, 'no pressure for today'."

Transfer interest in Jobe Bellingham amid price tag claims

The player who is destined for big things joined Sunderland last summer for a fee believed to be £1.5 million, as per the Daily Mail. He also signed a new contract with Sunderland in the summer, extending his stay with the Wearsiders until 2028.

That put to bed any speculation linking him away, with the likes of Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur all taking a look at the then 18-year-old in the summer, while Borussia Dortmund also took a slight interest in the midfielder in the hopes of re-creating the same situation that they did with Jude.

Since signing that new deal, Bellingham is reportedly earning an estimated £12.5k a week at the Stadium of Light, which equates to a rough annual salary of £650k, along with the more experienced Patrick Roberts, who is earning the same amount — per estimates from Capology.

Only four current Sunderland players are earning more than Bellingham. Dan Ballard, Alan Browne, and loanee Salis Abdul Samed are all earning an estimated £15k a week. Chris Mepham, who joined on loan from Bournemouth this summer, sits at the top of the list by some distance, as he earns an estimated £35k a week.

Top-flight sides could compete in that respect. However, following the big-money sale of Jack Clarke, Sunderland are currently in a strong financial position: the club have a squad with a high ceiling and are in no position to sell any of their prized assets.

With the club wanting at least £20 million for his services this summer, as per The Guardian's Ed Aarons, it is likely that fee will only rise given his career trajectory to date. While his name carries great expectations, he will want to forge his own path in the game.

Sunderland have a good chance of finishing strongly in the Championship this season, and Bellingham is one of the many young talents that can help them potentially achieve promotion to the top-flight. Sunderland possess a gem in their side with Bellingham in midfield and if performances carry on as they have done, then he could lead the club to promotion or be playing their himself come next summer.