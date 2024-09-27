A much-anticipated takeover at Bramall Lane has hit a new stumbling block, according to Alan Nixon.

The head of the bidding consortium, Tom Page, is reportedly seeking external investment from an Albanian millionaire.

Sheffield United are back in the second tier after a disastrous 2023-24 campaign saw them finish comfortably bottom of the Premier League. With question marks around how quickly the Blades can bounce back into the top flight, the news of a prospective takeover is certainly welcome news for fans.

However, are recent developments anything to worry about, or can Blades supporters expect positive news soon?

The details of Tom Page's proposal as Sheffield United saga rumbles on

The saga of the takeover of the Red Side of the Steel City has been dragging on for some time now.

Current owner Prince Abdullah, has reportedly been in advanced discussions with a prospective buyer for months now. That prospective buyer is a consortium headed by US-based ex-pats and Page, who is the founder of the capital investment fund Vertex Albion.

The consortium had reportedly reached an agreement to complete the majority acquisition of the club last month, but nothing concrete seems to be happening at the moment. Whilst Prince Abdullah was keen on keeping some shares, this will now be unlikely, as the consortium looks set to take 100% control of the club.

It has also been reported that Prince Abdullah could be in for a bonus, should the club gain promotion back to the Premier League this season.

It's been less than ideal that this scenario is dragging on, as business in the summer window was affected, as Chris Wilder was left with limited funds at his disposal.

There has been great respect between the two parties in negotiations, as they look to get the deal over the line.

But yet, there is nothing to report about the deal being close to being done. With a new stumbling block rearing its head this week, Blades fans have been left scratching their heads.

Latest developments suggest Sheffield United takeover is anything but plain sailing

As stated above, Alan Nixon has reported that the US consortium is now looking to bring in some external funding, to get the deal over the line.

Not much is known about who the external investors are, except that they are an Albanian millionaire based in the U.S.

The interested party is said to have had football experience on his portfolio. This would be an excellent use of the potential investor's skill set, as he will be a great help in running the club.

However, if the Yorkshire club have any ambition of being a Premier League outfit this time next season, they will want the deal wrapped up quickly.

The deal was expected to be completed in late August, but couldn't because of a hold-up on a final form which needs signatures and financial guarantees. Nixon also reported earlier in the month that finding additional funding was key for the deal to be completed, which sounds like it is still a work in progress after his latest update.

However, another curveball was thrown when Andy Giddings of BBC Radio Sheffield tweeted that the prospective new owners were not seeking external investment.

This has cast doubts that the Albanian will be joining Page's consortium, heightening fan frustrations as they eagerly await news.

Sheffield United concerns mount over takeover hold-up

We've seen takeovers collapse at the last minute recently.

The sorry story of Reading is an example of this, as yet more misery of a failed takeover by Rob Couhig has thrown the future of the club into doubt again.

Fortunately for United, they aren't in anywhere near as much trouble as the Royals, but their chances of promotion back to the Premier League have shrunk since the transfer window slammed shut.

Of course, nobody apart from the negotiating parties understands what the hold-up is.

The conflicting reports from multiple sources have also led to fans becoming frustrated, as they are eager to gain some clarity on the future of their football club.

The Star reported last week that sources close to the current owner, Prince Abdullah, suggest the deal is in doubt.

It isn't an ideal start to life at Bramall Lane for the consortium if Prince Abdullah is to hand over the keys, but the hopes will be that if a deal is struck, the outcome on the pitch can quickly wash away any sour taste from this saga.