Queens Park Rangers are hoping their recent revival will aid their bid for Championship survival, having picked up two wins in their last two games.

Victories over Bristol City and Rotherham United have seen Marti Cifuentes' side climb out of the bottom three having spent much of the season in the relegation zone, but face a tough test this weekend when they travel to league leaders Leicester City on Saturday.

And a huge part of that upturn in the Hoops' form is the arrival of midfielder Isaac Hayden, who has impressed since arriving on loan from Newcastle United in January.

Isaac Hayden's QPR career so far

Hayden was one of two midfield arrivals last month with Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Joe Hodge also making the move to Loftus Road to not only bolster the Hoops' survival hopes, but also their engine room.

And the experienced 28-year-old has impressed since stepping foot in W12, showcasing his experience in the division having spent last season on loan with Norwich City.

Isaac Hayden's QPR Championship Stats - 2023-24 Appearances 5 Minutes played 327 Pass accuracy per 90 89.1% Cross accuracy per 90 100% Chances created per 90 1.10 Tackles won per 90 71.4% Aerial duels won per 90 75% Interceptions per 90 2.20 Blocked shots per 90 0.83 Stats Correct As Of March 1, 2024 - As Per FotMob

Hayden spent the first half of this campaign with Belgian side Standard Liege, making 10 appearances - the first five seeing Les Rouches go unbeaten in the Jupiler Pro League before a 3-1 defeat to KAA Gent ended that run.

He returned to England in January before being allowed to leave St. James' Park once again for the third loan spell of his Magpies career.

QPR fan pundit urges Isaac Hayden to be signed from Newcastle permanently

Since his introduction into the first-team fold, Hayden has featured in all five of QPR's games, losing just once away to Stoke City last month, and he put in an impressive display in a 2-2 draw with former club Norwich City at Loftus Road.

FLW's Hoops fan pundit Louis Moir believes that the 28-year-old has been the player Cifuentes has been missing for the most part of the season, and hopes he can continue his good form and steer clear of injuries for the remainder of the campaign.

"When we were linked with Isaac Hayden I was really hoping that we could get the deal over the line," Louis told FLW.

"Most Championship fans know what he is about at this level, and he's obviously a solid player, but there is that doubt regarding his injury problems, but touch wood, so far he's doing okay for us and he's been really impressive.

"Most in particular was the home game against Norwich, where he was - I thought - the best player on the pitch.

"And I think we have been lacking that defensive midfielder that is also capable of being tidy on the ball, but doing the dirty work and being quite progressive in the way we want to play - I think we have missed that by having the likes of Sam Field in there and Andre Dozzell.

"He's a different sort of player and if you look back throughout the years when we had our success, we had a player like that in Shaun Derry who would sit there in front of the back four and would do that dirty work, but he was also quite tidy on the ball.

"I think you need that really and Cifuentes has been impressed with him because he wouldn't have signed him, and he knows that is what we have lacked in the starting 11."

Hayden signed a six-year deal with Newcastle in 2020 after impressing under former manager Steve Bruce, but has since struggled to get a look in following the Magpies' Saudi Arabian takeover was officially completed in 2021.

Moir is hopeful that a permanent deal can be agreed for Hayden's services next season, but would welcome another loan return if an agreement cannot be reached.

"Fingers crossed we can have him on a permanent deal next season," Louis continued.

"Will it happen because of wages? I'm not too sure, but there could be something that could be agreed if Newcastle maybe agree to potentially terminate his contract, and it could be one of those where you could sign him on a free.

"If not, maybe another loan, but I really hope he continues his good performances and that he's with us next season."