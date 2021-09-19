‘What we are all thinking’, ‘Love this’ – These Derby fans react to George Thorne’s three-word verdict on Mel Morris interview

Derby County are set to go into administration the club announced their intention on Friday night to appoint administrators.

There have been a host of off-field issues in recent years with owner Mel Morris desperate to find new investors for the football club. But those attempts have been unsuccessful as several takeovers have since fallen through.

He spoke to BBC Radio Derby in an interview released on Sunday afternoon where he explained the decision to go into administration.

He reiterates that the majority of the problems have been because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the club losing up to £20m in revenue.

Whilst he has apologised to supporters, he has seemed to lay blame everywhere else but himself.

Former player George Thorne has seen through that as he put out this a tongue in cheek tweet in response to the interview:

Covids fault 🤥😂 Classic — George Thorne (@GeorgeThorne34) September 19, 2021

Supporters seem to be agreeing with the former Rams midfielder, as they took to Twitter to respond.

You really don't like him George do you. Heard in your interview with @TalkDerbyPod how you don't like him. Maybe when he's gone you'll come back to watch us again. Take care mate — Scott Dickens (@scottwdickens) September 19, 2021

I hear you bro. Worst owner in our history and we’ve had a few bad ones. Hope all is well dude and we see you back on the pitch soon — Will Grady (@rockyelvis23) September 19, 2021

Nothing but a rich mans toy in the end — john brierley (@johnbrierley2) September 19, 2021

What we are all thinking 👏🏻👏🏻👊🏻🐏 — Christopher Hill (@Chrissyh2711) September 19, 2021

He thinks he’s an avenger ! “Covid shield on” — Ian Ellis (@ianellis8152) September 19, 2021

Yes George love this 😂😂😂 — Sproso (@sprosaaaman) September 19, 2021

Covid hasn't helped, but it just exposed how we papered over the cracks by going all in on promotion. Too many loans, too many expensive signings with no resell value on big wages. Seriously worry about getting a new owner that cares, we're easy pickings — Tom Burgess (@tomburgess1984) September 19, 2021