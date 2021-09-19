Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘What we are all thinking’, ‘Love this’ – These Derby fans react to George Thorne’s three-word verdict on Mel Morris interview

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County are set to go into administration the club announced their intention on Friday night to appoint administrators. 

There have been a host of off-field issues in recent years with owner Mel Morris desperate to find new investors for the football club. But those attempts have been unsuccessful as several takeovers have since fallen through.

He spoke to BBC Radio Derby in an interview released on Sunday afternoon where he explained the decision to go into administration.

He reiterates that the majority of the problems have been because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the club losing up to £20m in revenue.

Whilst he has apologised to supporters, he has seemed to lay blame everywhere else but himself.

Former player George Thorne has seen through that as he put out this a tongue in cheek tweet in response to the interview:

Supporters seem to be agreeing with the former Rams midfielder, as they took to Twitter to respond.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What we are all thinking’, ‘Love this’ – These Derby fans react to George Thorne’s three-word verdict on Mel Morris interview

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: