Sheffield Wednesday News

‘What was he prepearing for?’ – Many Sheffield Wed fans react to Monk restart comments

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 20th is set to see Championship action return and, though it won’t be the same without packed stadiums – especially at this time of year with everything on the line – it will still be good to get the campaign back up and running.

We’re approaching the three-month mark without the game in this country and in that time there has been plenty said but, in recent days, the EFL confirmed their intended restart date for the Championship.

For the clubs, though, it appears as though things came rather out of the blue with Garry Monk telling the press that many were taken by surprise by the news when it broke.

Dom Howson reports:

For Wednesday, just finishing the season in as high a position as possible will be the aim when things get going again, and Monk will look to have his players as prepared as possible for that.

Fans have reacted to his comments, meanwhile, so let’s take a look at what has been said:


