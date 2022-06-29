“What they need more of” – Everton eyeing move for 26-year-old from EFL: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are one of a host of Premier League clubs interested in a summer move for Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, according to 90min.

The 26-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at Turf Moor, but could be someone who moves on to provide further finances for Vincent Kompany to put his stamp on the first team squad.

The Clarets are set to alter their style of play significantly next season, and it remains to be seen whether Brownhill is to be a key component in that or not.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Brownhill would be a smart addition for the Toffees…

George Dagless

Brownhill is a good player and so I can see why Everton are looking at him.

In many ways I think he is what they need more of in their squad – a good pro that is always going to put a shift in in midfield and fight for the shirt, without downing tools.

Everton have some good players but last year it looked like they had some shirkers too, and that is a criminal offence when you’re playing for a club and for a fanbase like theirs.

They demand full commitment and I think Brownhill gives that, whilst also possessing good quality on the ball and a hunger to surely show he is not finished with the Premier League yet despite Burnley’s relegation.

I think it could be rather shrewd.

Ben Wignall

With Everton apparently looking at Harry Winks to bolster their midfield, I’m not sure a move for Brownhill would make total sense.

It entirely depends on how Frank Lampard is going to shape his options up though, as he currently has Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies as options, so there could potentially be room for one more.

Brownhill has shown during his time at Burnley that he is a hard worker and he has developed an end product at times, but still only scored twice and notched three assists last season.

If I was Everton, I’d probably be aiming for a better quality of player – that’s not to say that Brownhill can’t secure himself a top-flight move this summer though, because I certainly believe he’s good enough to start for some teams.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Burnley – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 What is Sam Aston known for? TV Presenting Acting Dancing Singing

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing.

Brownhill has done okay for Burnley over the years and he would help Everton in the sense that he presses well, has good energy and is good on the ball.

However, he’s not the top class addition they need in the middle of the park, so you could argue that he would be a pretty pointless addition when Lampard should be targeting quality over quantity.

Of course, a lot will depend on the price here, but if Everton do have to commit to a significant outlay then they would be better off looking elsewhere as there could be better value for money abroad for the Toffees in a summer where funds are expected to be tight.