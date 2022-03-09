What the stats say about Teden Mengi at Birmingham City: What could he improve? What’s he good at?

Teden Mengi has had a strong start to life at Birmingham City.

The Manchester United defender joined Lee Bowyer’s side on loan for the remainder of the season in January.

Since then, he has appeared in eight games, all of which came from the start.

Though, Mengi hasn’t featured since a 3-0 win over play-off chasing Luton Town in mid-February.

Mengi suffered a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the side in recent weeks, but he will be hoping to make his way back into the Birmingham side once he is fully fit again.

The club are currently 18th in the Championship, with only 10 games remaining in the league campaign.

What do the stats say?

Stats courtesy of Wyscout tell us that he is being relied upon to finish a full 90 minutes of every game, indicating a trust from Bowyer.

His passing accuracy is at a very competent 87 per cent, showing that he is comfortable on the ball in recycling possession.

Mengi prefers to keep the ball on the ground, with only 45 of his 581 passes being long range, amounting to roughly seven per cent in total.

Mengi also wins the ball back most often in his own third, with only 15 per cent of his recoveries coming in the opposition half.

What’s he good at?

Mengi reads the game well, making 5.33 interceptions per game. His recoveries are also high, winning possession back 11.65 times per 90.

That assuredness on the ball is also quite impressive, that he rarely resorts to hoofing the ball long shows a confidence on the ball that he will need to make it at the highest level.

Mengi is also very good at timing his movement, he only commits 0.86 fouls a game and has a positive record in loose ball and defensive duels, winning the ball 62 and 68 per cent of the time respectively.

His slide tackles are also successful 66.67 per cent of the time, which again speaks to good timing of when to commit for the ball and when to step back.

What could he improve?

One aspect of his game that certainly needs to improve is in the air.

Mengi only wins 41 per cent of his aerial duels, which is a part of his game that will be exposed at the highest level.

He is also prone to losing the ball in his own half, which can lead to dangerous situations as a centre-back.

He loses the ball 6.5 times per game, but 51 per cent of those happen in his own half, which he will need to cut down on if he wants to take the next step forward in his development and earn a place in the Manchester United squad next season.