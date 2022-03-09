What the stats say about Saido Berahino at Sheffield Wednesday: What could he improve? What’s he good at?

Sheffield Wednesday snapped up Saido Berahino on a deal back at the beginning of the season in a bid to try and improve their side and push on for the play-offs.

Cut forward to the present and we’re getting into the sharp end of the season now. The Owls are certainly in with a shout of a top six spot and could certainly land one by the time the final whistle goes on the last day of the campaign.

As for Berahino, he’s managed 20 appearances in the league for the club with three goals and three assists so far. There were some who questioned whether he would be a good signing for the side, having dropped off after his days at West Brom.

Others though believed his level of experience could help the club massively in the third tier and that he could have a decent impact in League One if utilised effectively upfront. Examining the stats though, how exactly has he fared for his club so far?

What’s he good at?

In terms of his offensive output, he’s been as solid as you might expect. Although he hasn’t exactly set the league alight as he has done previously or compared to some other players in the EFL, he has done enough to warrant a regular spot in the team.

His rate of goalscoring is 0.27 goals per 90, while his xG has averaged out at 0.31 per 90 too (as per Wyscout). Compared to others like Lee Gregory and their rate in League One, it is lower but not out of place and not drastically behind them. For reference, Gregory has a rate of 0.47 goals per 90 on average and 0.55 xG but that is over his entire career in the third tier.

He is also fairly successful in terms of getting the ball forward himself and pushing past opposition defences, with 0.88 dribbles per 90 and a success rate of 53.8% across the season so far.

What could he improve?

While his passing rate is brilliant based on the stats – he manages 19.63 on average per 90 with a success rate of 77% – he could offer more in terms of bringing others on his team into play and setting them up.

When he’s placed out wide on the wing, it really doesn’t appear to be his best role. His crossing is all over the place, because whilst he averages 0.81 crosses per 90, he only has a 16.7% success rate. So even though the player is pumping the ball into the box fairly frequently, it is ultimately achieving nothing.

His long pass success rate also drops when compared to his overall passing success rate and in terms of holding the ball up via aerial duels and duels in general, he also falters in that respect. He wins only 28.2% of his duels and only 28.3% of his aerial duels.

That means that Berahino needs to do more in terms of allowing other players in the team to thrive. He can be pinpoint with his passing but when he is thrown out wide, he can’t get the ball to a teammate or to an area of the box that can cause damage. He also hasn’t been too great at winning the ball with his head or battling to keep the ball in general.

Berahino then seemingly would work better when he is allowed to merely attack himself and has the ball delivered into his feet for him to turn and challenge the opposition keeper himself. To take his game up a gear, he needs to work on these other aspects of his game that can allow those around him to thrive as well.