What the stats say about Ryan Hardie at Plymouth Argyle: What could he improve? What’s he good at?

The next few months could be massive for Plymouth Argyle, who are sixth as things stand and right in the middle of the play-off race.

Finishing in the top six would be a phenomenal achievement for the Devon club, who were only promoted to the third tier two seasons ago and lost Ryan Lowe to Preston North End midway through the current campaign.

Key to their success in 2021/22 has been Scottish forward Ryan Hardie. The 24-year-old is Argyle’s top scorer this term with 16 goals in 34 appearances but he is more than just a goalscorer.

We’ve looked into the stats to assess what they say about what Hardie does well and what he can improve.

What’s he good at?

This has already been the most productive season of Hardie’s career – seeing him score double figures of goals for the first time – and he looks on his way to 20 in all competitions in 2021/22.

That has, in part, been due to the quality of his finishing this season. The Scotsman has found the net 16 times this term and outscored his expected goals (xG) figure of 13.27.

It’s not just his finishing that have made him such a threat, however, it’s his football intelligence and his clever movement as well. That’s illustrated by the fact that he averages 4.8 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes this term in League One – the fourth most of any player in the division (Wyscout).

Coupled with that has been Hardie’s ability to create space for a shot, even in tight areas, and to hit the target regularly as evidenced by his average of 2.55 shots per 90 – the 21st highest in the division – and his shot accuracy of 53.52% – the best in League One.

Another of the Scottish forward’s strengths is his ball carrying and his runs in behind defences. He averages 1.57 progressive runs and 3.35 dribbles, 48.6% of which are successful, per 90 this term.

What could he improve?

Hardie is not a short forward and is capable of using his big frame to protect the ball but has not been good enough aerially this season.

The 24-year-old has won just 23.6% of his 178 aerial duels in 2021/22. While a fair few of those are likely floated balls forward from the back that will always favour the centre-back, it’s an area that he could look to work on.

While Hardie has provided three assists and 13 shot assists this season, the quality of his final balls in and around the box could certainly be improved.

Of his 48 crosses this term, just seven have found a teammate, while he averages 0.74 passes to the final third – only 50% of which are successful – and 0.95 his passes to the opposition box – 41.9% successful – per 90 in 2021/22.

That lack of quality is reflected in his expected assists (xA) figure, which is just 1.62. It’s an area of his game that should he improve would help him to become a more complete forward.