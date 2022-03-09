What the stats say about Mason Burstow at Charlton Athletic: What could he improve? What’s he good at?

Mason Burstow has made an excellent start to his career in senior football and secured a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window off the back of his performances for Charlton Athletic.

The 18-year-old was able to assert his authority in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy at times but has only scored two league goals for the Addicks in 14 appearances, and has not found the net since moving to the Blues, having been immediately loaned back for the rest of the season.

Burstow’s dip in form has coincided with a concerning run for the South Londoners where the teenager has become a regular first team player due to injuries to Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and, the still absent, Chuks Aneke.

What could he improve?

Burstow has scored two goals from chances equating to 2.91 expected goals (xG), according to Wyscout, which suggests that he should have bagged three goals from the shooting opportunities he has got on the end of.

The main thing that Burstow needs to work on is his link-up play, this shortcoming has been exposed further by Johnnie Jackson consistently playing him in a front two, which does not bring the best out of him.

In 714 league minutes this season, Burstow has completed just two passes that have led directly to a shot, a shot assist, given the position he plays and the areas he receives possession that is very poor but also points to the players he is combining with, not doing enough to take up goalscoring positions.

What’s he good at?

The intelligence of his movement and physical maturity comes across straight away when watching Mason Burstow.

He occupies defenders, uses his body very well and is a handful in the air for even the most experienced rearguards at League One level.

Take the Addicks’ impressive 1-0 win over Milton Keynes Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy for example, in the closing exchanges, Burstow peeled to the back post and headed the ball back across goal for Jonathan Leko to score, when he was himself also in a goalscoring position, the intelligence to choose to play a pass in that situation was very mature, rather than seeing the headlines and going for goal.

Burstow has proved that this intelligence is in his game, averaging 0.56 assists per 90 across four appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy, it is now a case of proving it against better opposition.

Looking forward, it will be very interesting to see if Burstow is re-deployed, and if so where to, on loan from Chelsea next season, or if he will be more involved in the U23 side.