What the stats say about Lewi Colwill at Huddersfield Town: What could he improve? What’s he good at?

Huddersfield Town’s willingness to give Levi Colwill an opportunity this season has been rewarded, with the Chelsea loanee quickly emerging as one of the top young centre-backs in the Sky Bet Championship.

Prior to the 2021/22 campaign kicking off, Colwill hadn’t kicked a ball in senior football, which was a big surprise as he settled into life with Huddersfield.

Whatever plays out in the remaining months of the Championship season, Colwill will be returning to Chelsea a more rounded player and someone already on his way to a top, top level.

Your naked eye tells you that the 19-year-old is a massive talent, but the stats back that up too.

As per Wyscout stats, Colwill ticks a lot of the right boxes when it comes to his defensive work.

Across appearances for Huddersfield and England youth teams this season, he averages 5.05 interceptions per 90, as well as 3.84 clearances and 11.13 recoveries. He’s not top of the class in any of those departments, but his numbers are solid enough for something of a breakout campaign.

Another area of strength when it comes to Colwill is his ability to be progressive, both in possession and when using possession.

In total this season, the centre-back has made 34 progressive runs, showcasing his ability to step out of defence with the ball regularly, particularly earlier in the season before opposition managers began seeing that as one of Huddersfield’s real weapons.

Instead, Colwill is making good use of his possession and looking to be progressive with his passing.

On average, Colwill attempts 48.88 passes per 90 in 2021/22, 21.84 of those are forward passes and underline real bravery when it comes to getting Huddersfield or England onto the front-foot.

Like any youngster finding their way, there are obviously areas of improvement for Colwill.

Colwill’s aerial duel success stands at 66% this season and is, actually, better than Matty Pearson’s and similar to Tom Lees’. However, Lloyd Kelly at Bournemouth sets the standard in this department in the Championship, with a 74.13% success rate (only including players with 20+ appearances).

Additionally, Colwill can still tighten up in possession.

On average, he gives the ball away 10.57 times per 90 minutes. That happens when a player is as progressive as Colwill and takes as many risks as he does, so it’s hardly a criticism of the player he is today, particularly when he’s asked to play a certain way.

However, the expectation with Colwill is that he will step up and be a Premier League player and, if he is to do that, he’s going to have to improve.

Using former Huddersfield loanee, Trevoh Chalobah, as an example, he’s played over 1,000 minutes in the Premier League this season for Chelsea and has lost possession only 7.04 times on average, per 90, at the top level.

Not one player in the Championship is flawless and, perhaps, it is unfair to be critical of anything Colwill is doing given how far he’s come under a season at professional level.

However, such are the standards he has set, you feel it’s worth identifying those areas for improvement to see how Colwill works on them on his journey to the top.