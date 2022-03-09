What the stats say about Kayden Jackson at Ipswich Town: What could he improve? What’s he good at?

Kieran McKenna has seemingly given everyone at Ipswich Town a clean slate since he arrived at Portman Road in December, and that has been a blessing in disguise for Kayden Jackson.

The Tractor Boys splashed out a seven-figure fee on the striker from Accrington Stanley in 2018 when they were a Championship club, but Jackson was part of an Ipswich team that were relegated to League One having scored just three league goals himself.

11 goals in the following campaign in the third tier saw him become somewhat of the striker that Ipswich brought in, but Jackson has not had the best time of things since the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

He scored just once in 25 matches last season and it became clear that following the summer rebuild, Jackson was not to be a part of Paul Cook’s plans.

A new manager in McKenna meant a reprieve though, and since the turn of the year, Jackson has played in nine league matches and scored three times, whilst also bagging three assists as well.

Let’s look at some of the other stats the 28-year-old has been putting up though since his return to the fold at Portman Road.

The 2-0 victory over Lincoln City on Tuesday night wasn’t actually Jackson’s best match in terms of numbers, with him being successful in just 14 of his 63 total actions (via Wyscout).

Where he let himself down was in terms of duels and aerial duels – the latter of which he was defeated in all four attempts, whilst Jackson won just six out of 27 duels in total.

What was more important though was the goal and assist he produced, proving that McKenna was right to bring him in from the cold.

Despite his good current form, Jackson doesn’t appear to be getting many shots at goal, but aside from when he came on against Gillingham and had a shot on target, every attempt he’s had since has been on target – that’s six out of six with three goals scored.

Aerial duels are something that could be improved on – since his return to the side Jackson has been involved in 35 of them and has won just 12, but considering he’s not a target man it’s almost to be expected.

Another thing that Jackson could potentially step up on is his dribbling success.

In his 13 attempts at dribbles since returning to the side, Jackson has completed six of them which isn’t too bad but considering he doesn’t offer an aerial threat, the striker could do with taking defenders on more to create chances.

The way Jackson is going though, it’s going to be hard in weeks to come for McKenna to leave him out of the starting 11.