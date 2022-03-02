What the stats say about James Garner at Nottingham Forest: What’s he good at? What can he improve?

James Garner has enjoyed a fruitful loan move with Nottingham Forest.

The Manchester United midfielder joined the club at the start of the season.

Garner had enjoyed a stint in the second half of the last campaign with the Reds, so it was encouraging that he opted to re-join the club to continue his development.

Garner has been a high profile player for Steve Cooper’s side this season, with his performances catching the eye of pundits and fans.

Man United will likely be in the market for a midfielder in the Summer, but Garner’s performances have meant that he is forcing himself into the conversation to be a first team player for the Red Devils next season.

What do the stats say?

Garner has appeared 28 times across the Championship this season, 23 of those coming from the start.

He has played a big role in Forest’s journey up the table, having been bottom in September.

Cooper’s side are now ninth and only three points away from a play-off place.

According to stats provided from Wyscout, he has scored seven goals from an xG of 6.77, has completed 82 per cent of his passes and is attempting over five passes into the final third per 90.

His heat map shows that he is a prominent box to box midfielder who is good at getting up and down the pitch.

What’s he good at?

Garner is good at retaining possession with a high pass accuracy.

He is also comfortable receiving the ball under pressure and is confident in taking on his man in space.

Garner also has a decent burst of pace when getting forward so can contribute with a pass followed by making a sprint forward to look to receive the ball again higher up the pitch.

He is also comfortable taking the ball on first time, which can help speed up the play, but he also knows when to slow things down and be more patient.

Garner is also active in winning the ball back, earning possession from interceptions 4.03 times per 90.

What could he improve on?

He only attempts 0.74 through balls per 90 minutes and is only completing 22.7 per cent of through balls attempted so he will need to improve that aspect of his game.

More importantly, he will need to improve on his defensive duels as he is only winning 57.1 per cent.

If he is going to be playing for Man United next season, he will need to be relied upon defensively a lot more than at Forest, so he will need to be winning a higher percentage of those duels.

Garner also only wins a loose ball duel 43 per cent of the time.