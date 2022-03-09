What the stats say about Isaiah Jones at Middlesbrough: What could he improve? What’s he good at?

Isaiah Jones is having a stellar breakthrough campaign at Middlesbrough on the right hand side this season.

The 22-year-old has been a regular under boss Chris Wilder, and has featured 33 times in total this season.

During those appearances, he has scored one goal and managed an impressive nine assists as Boro chase down a place in the Championship play-offs.

With that being said, here, we’ve taken a look at some of the stats behind Jones’ performances, according to WyScout, in order to find out what he does well, and where he could still make some improvements.

One of the things that immediately jumps out when you look at the numbers are the stats regarding Jones’ attacking threat.

According to WyScout, the 22-year-old ranks third amongst defenders for offensive duels, averaging 11.62 offensive duels per 90, and winning 42.49 percent of those.

Similarly, Jones ranks third for dribbles, averaging 6.81 dribbles per 90, with a dribble success rate of 50.74 percent.

Those numbers will come as no surprise to anyone that has seen Jones charging forward with the ball for Boro this season.

Jones also has the end product when he dribbles into advanced areas, too – ranking first among all defenders on WyScout for league assists with 9 this season.

In terms of areas where Jackson could still improve, you can certainly look at the numbers regarding his defensive duels.

As a defender, he ranks 83rd in the Championship in terms of the number of defensive duels he has per game, with 6.81 per 90. His success rate in these scenarios is good at 64.89% though, it must be said.

The other area that stands out as being low is Jones’ number of recoveries.

Recoveries are defined on WyScout as ‘any action that ends a possession of the opposition team and starts a possession for current team’.

Jones ranks 85th for recoveries on WyScout, with 5.87 per 90. Whilst this may be a ranking dominated by midfield players, there is certainly room for Jones to improve in this area.

As to be expected at 22-years-old, there are still a couple of things Isaiah Jones can work on, but he is also excelling in some areas already.

It’s going to be interesting to see what the future holds for his career.