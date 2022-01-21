What the signing of Aston Villa player could bring to the table at Preston North End

Preston North End have yet to bring in a player during the current transfer window but one name that has been linked with a potential switch to Deepdale before the window closes is that of Cameron Archer.

The striker, who currently plays for Aston Villa, is eager to join up with the Lilywhites this month as reported by LancsLive and the club would do well to bring him in until the end of the season.

He is very highly regarded by those who have watched him play at Villa Park and it comes as no surprise considering some of the showings and displays he has put in so far at the Premier League club. The only issue for Steven Gerrard’s side is that there might not be any room for him to get on the field there yet.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Paul Gallagher Yes No

Rather than sit on the sidelines for the rest of the year then, the best port of call would be to loan him out to aid him in his development – and it looks like a move to PNE could happen, especially if the player is interested.

If Ryan Lowe did manage to seal a deal for the forward, then what would he offer to Preston?

Make no mistake about it – on the surface, Archer looks an extremely talented and exciting signing and it would be a fantastic piece of business if North End were to bring him in, even temporarily.

He’s managed only three appearances for Aston Villa in the Premier League so far this season and even those showings only added up to a total of 27 minutes. It isn’t enough to really gauge how well the player can handle the top flight but then you take one look at his EFL Cup record and it reads two games and four goals.

Three of those came against Barrow but it wasn’t just his goalscoring that stood out. Archer was explosive, with impeccable vision and dribbling ability. He tore the opposition apart and put in one of the best showings in the tournament this year. He even bagged a goal against Chelsea to boot.

If you look at his academy footage and displays, it is more of the same.

Archer then offers a definite goal threat for PNE if he was to join. The club have been short of attacking options and have been keeping their eye out for decent forward recruits and the striker fits that bill and then some. His finishing ability is incredible and his ability with both feet is sensational.

He seems to be naturally clinical in terms of his ability in front of goal – and could certainly fire in a few during a potential loan spell. However, it doesn’t stop there. His workrate in attack is also impressive and his ability to also bring in his teammates is superb. The player is well capable of producing a solid bit of attacking play to setup a teammate, whether it is a pinpoint cross or a through ball and it shows he can work well with another striker – something he would likely have to do in Ryan Lowe’s system.

In addition, his dribbling ability means he can create chances by himself. In a game for Solihull Moors for example – another time he was out on loan – he singlehandedly took on two opposition defenders. After knocking it around one with his pace and control, he nutmegged another and slotted it past the keeper to score. It might be a lower level but he was younger then and had less experience too – Archer could be even better now.

In general, Archer could be exactly what PNE need. He looks lively and a real handful for the opposition and alongside another striker who can give him the chances he feeds off, he could really thrive. He’s certainly got the finishing touch and he certainly looks capable of taking on and beating players too if needed. If Ryan Lowe needs an exciting striking option, then he would certainly get one with Archer.