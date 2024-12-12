EFL pundit Sam Parkin has revealed that he thinks Neil Harris' Millwall exit runs deeper than just the club's poor run of form in recent weeks.

The Lions have endured a five-game winless run, and have suffered consecutive 1-0 defeats at the hands of Coventry City and Sheffield United.

Harris announced on Tuesday that he would be stepping down from his duties as Lions boss following Saturday's trip to Middlesbrough, and will be hoping to guide his side to victory as he bids farewell.

Following Saturday afternoon's defeat to Coventry, Harris controversially referred to some Millwall fans as "thickos" amid injuries to star players Romain Esse, Japhet Tanganga and Jake Cooper, before resigning from his role just three days later.

Parkin responds to Harris' Millwall exit

Speaking on the What The EFL?! Podcast, Parkin said: "Really surprised (by Harris' exit).

"Yeah, (I was) really surprised when I saw the news, because I've obviously seen them live on a couple of occasions this season, and thought they've actually been really good.

"I thought they had a terrific start to the season.

"Obviously, the last few games haven't been brilliant, and it's never wise to come out and criticise the punters.

"That's clear as day, and I'm sure he'll regret, obviously, the way he said it, albeit I completely agree with what he was saying in terms of the three players that were missing, and the reality of the situation at Millwall, when you're playing against teams with deeper squads, better budgets, so on and so forth.

"So, I understood what he was saying, of course, that he could not understand the negativity, but on reflection, of course, you can't speak about the supporters like that.

"But I think it runs deeper, I think there's probably quite a lot that's gone into this decision.

"I think his manner in the summer, and the early part of the season, if you put the results and the promising start to the season to one side, he didn't seem overly happy with the recruitment.

"I think, probably, what was going on above pitch level, obviously it's been re-jigged there with Steve Gallen in charge of football matters, or whatever his title is.

"And I remember that comment, when they brought in the young lad as well, (Mihailo) Ivanovic, and Neil Harris seemed to allude to the fact that he didn't, maybe, know too much about that deal.

"I don't think everything's been particularly rosy, and when you throw in that, it was only really a temporary fix (to hire Harris last February), I think, and that was probably the only agreement.

"Maybe it gathered momentum, because of how they performed at the back-end of last season, and Neil was obviously given the season.

"But I don't think, probably, in his mind, it was looking at something long-term.

"So, sad, great that he got that reception last (Wednesday) night.

"They looked competitive in that game, obviously, with Tanganga and Esse back for two.

"Again, he's the greatest goalscorer in that club's history, arguably the greatest ever player.

"They should cherish the memories if this is to be the last time he's in the dugout.

"Because I've got a lot of time for him, and he's been amazing for that club."

Lions supporters will be craving a win on Saturday

As alluded to by Parkin, Harris is a Lions legend who is the club's record goalscorer, while he has also been a largely successful manager across three separate stints in the dugout at the Den.

Neil Harris Millwall player stats Appearances 415 Goals 135 Assists 16

The 47-year-old guided the club back to the Championship with a 1-0 win over Bradford City in the 2017 League One play-off final, which is a moment supporters will always be grateful for.

Then, after Harris and the Lions parted company in October 2019, he returned to the Den last February, when the London outfit found themselves in a second tier relegation battle, and steered them to a comfortable 13th place finish in the end.

Over the years, he has been a great servant for Millwall, and fans will be keen to see his most recent chapter with the club end on a high note with a victory over Middlesbrough.