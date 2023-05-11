Swansea City academy player Corey Hurford's remarkable solo goal in Wednesday's 10-1 win over Birmingham City U21s has sent fans wild.

The Swans U21s hosted the Blues at the Swansea.com Stadium yesterday in their final game of the 2022/23 campaign and finished with a bang.

The Welsh side blew the visitors away - going 5-0 up inside half an hour and ending as 10-1 winners - but even the scoreline was overshadowed by Hurford's goal.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to score a ridiculous solo goal that showcased the full range of tricks that he has at his disposal.

Who is Swansea City youngster Corey Hurford?

It was a brilliant way to cap the teenager's second season as part of the Swans academy.

Hurford cut his teeth with Cymru South side Briton Ferry before earning a move to the Championship club last January.

It was a dream move for the Swansea fan. He signed a one-and-a-half-year deal that expires this summer - though the club have the option of a one-year extension.

The versatile youngster is comfortable playing at wing-back as well as in midfield and further forward.

Swansea City fans rave about Corey Hurford

Hurford's wondergoal is certainly proving popular among Swans fans.

Many are blown away by the skills on show...

Others have praised the academy...

And some are even talking about a first-team call-up...