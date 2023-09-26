Highlights Ipswich Town's tactical flexibility and ability to win matches in different ways has impressed EFL expert Adrian Clarke.

Despite having less possession, Ipswich showed they could be effective and secure a victory.

Ipswich's early success in the Championship has them dreaming of back-to-back promotions, but it's still too early to make definitive judgments.

Adrian Clarke heaped praise on Ipswich Town for the tactical flexibility as they continued their great form with a 4-3 win over Blackburn on Saturday.

Kieran McKenna’s side adapt to Championship with ease

There was a lot of excitement about the Tractor Boys on their return to the second tier, but there was still an element of unknown about just how they would adapt to a higher level.

However, the early signs are positive, with Kieran McKenna’s side sitting second in the table, and they made it four wins on the spin by coming through a highly entertaining clash against Rovers at Portman Road last time out.

Goals from Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst had put the hosts in a commanding 3-1 lead at the break, but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side would eventually get back on level terms.

Despite appearing to surrender the momentum, Ipswich rallied, with Massimo Luongo scoring the winner in the 79th minute.

That result means only Leicester are above McKenna’s side, on goal difference, and with Leeds the only side to take points off Ipswich at this early stage, they will be dreaming of back-to-back promotions.

What did Adrian Clarke say about Ipswich?

It’s fair to say that Ipswich are impressing many with their start, and EFL expert Clarke falls into that category.

Speaking on the ‘What the EFL?! podcast, Clarke explained how he saw a different side to McKenna’s men as they proved they could be very effective even without dominating possession.

“Seeing Portman Road packed to the rafters, watching such good football, it really pleases me. We should have known this was going to be an exciting game, they’re two of the most attack-heavy sides in the Championship, and it didn’t disappoint.

“What surprised me was how little of the ball Ipswich had, around 40%. They’ve shown they’ve got different ways of winning matches. What I really like at the moment is the continuity with team selection. McKenna has got a really big squad of quality individuals, but he seems to have settled on favoured units.”

Can Ipswich win promotion?

We’re obviously at a very early stage of the campaign, so it’s too soon to make proper judgements, but Ipswich do look the real deal at the moment.

As Clarke says, they have shown they can win in different ways, whether it’s grinding out 1-0 victories at Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday, or outscoring the likes of Cardiff and Blackburn.

The ability to mix it up is crucial at this level, but there’s a long way to go, so McKenna won’t be getting carried away.

What next for Ipswich?

Attention for Ipswich is now on the League Cup, and they will face Premier League Wolves tonight, in a game that is another good test for the Suffolk outfit.

McKenna is likely to make changes as he looks to give those on the bench a chance to impress, but the depth of his squad means they don’t become much weaker.

After that, they are back in action against Huddersfield in the league on Saturday, which will be Darren Moore’s first home game in charge.