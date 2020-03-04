‘What really needs to change is the ownership’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans discuss future adjustments

Ipswich Town have endured a troubled period over recent weeks and have won just once in their last eight games.

This run of form has seen the side fall off in the race for a place in the top six of League One and they now sit six points behind the play-off places.

The Tractor Boys still have an opportunity to get promotion, but they have to improve in the coming weeks and make sure they get some victories and go on a good run of form.

Ipswich lost to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night, in what was another tepid home display which saw Joey Barton’s side go even further ahead of Paul Lambert’s squad in the race for a play-off place.

Football League World asked the Facebook group, Ipswich Town fans forum, about what needed changing at the club if the League One side were to get into the play-offs.

Here’s some of the replies…

Dick Pawsey: Kick out all the rubbish players. That would mean we’d only have 2 players left.

Mark Banham: No chance this season, we have blown it.

Rob Wright: Five straight wins to start.

Josh Houston: This season is over. But what really needs to change is the ownership. But that isn’t going to happen as no one will want to buy the club in the state that it’s in.

Daniel Berry: A chance to get in the play-offs? We need a time machine.

Josh Alfano: I hate to say it but there is almost no chance of the play-offs if we can’t win. 4 wins in 24 league games…that’s relegation numbers. We go again next season.

Stephen Downey: Not beaten a top six side this season.