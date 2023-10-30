Highlights Reports suggest that former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is considering a takeover of Reading Football Club, which could bring stability and resources to the struggling club.

Ashley's business acumen and success as a businessman could provide a platform for Reading to grow and potentially compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Although Ashley faced criticism during his tenure at Newcastle, he kept the team afloat in the Premier League and could offer an upgrade to the current ownership situation at Reading.

The Reading takeover situation received a major update this weekend with reports emerging of Mike Ashley’s interest in buying the club.

According to talkSPORT, the former Newcastle United owner is weighing up an offer to purchase the Royals from unpopular owner Dai Yongge.

Yongge has received a lot of criticism for his running of the club, with supporters protesting his ownership and urging the businessman to sell.

William Storey has previously emerged as a front-running contender to replace Yongge, but no deal has yet been finalised.

This has opened the door for Ashley to potentially secure a deal to make a return to football ownership.

Would Mike Ashley be a good owner for Reading?

Carlton Palmer believes that the Englishman could be what Reading needs to get back to a place of stability.

It has been a rocky last few years for the club, with points deduction penalties coming from left and right due to financial difficulties, but the former midfielder has claimed that Ashley has the business acumen to give the Royals a platform to grow.

“Mike Ashley is reported to be looking at a takeover deal to buy Reading Football Club,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Mike Ashley was not popular in the end at Newcastle, but when he arrived he was exactly what Newcastle needed.

“The issue in the end for Ashley was his reluctance to spend heavily in the transfer market.

“Mike ran Newcastle as a business. Heis a very successful businessman because of his methods.

“It’s alright for the supporters to shout and scream, but they’re not investing millions of their own money.

“I can understand their frustrations, obviously.

“I am there also as a supporter, but it’s different when you’ve got to put your hand in your pocket and spend that money.

“If Mike was to take over the reins at Reading, there would be a sense of stability that he brought to Newcastle and that’s exactly what Reading need right now.

“There has to be a platform for the club to grow.

“Mike created that platform for Newcastle to go on and to do exactly what they are doing now and he can do exactly the same for Reading Football Club.”

Reading are currently bottom of the third division table with just six points from their opening 14 games.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

The gap to safety is currently eight points for the Berkshire outfit, who have been deducted four points already this campaign.

Next up for Ruben Selles’ side is a clash with MK Dons in the FA Cup on 4 November.

Could Mike Ashley turn things around at Reading?

Reading’s situation has gone from bad to worse over the last 12 months and the pressure is mounting on Yongge to sell the club.

Ashley received a lot of criticism for his ownership of Newcastle, but he ultimately kept the team afloat in the Premier League during his time in charge.

Ashley would be able to provide the resources to get the club back up to the Championship, and potentially even compete for promotion to the Premier League.

While some may not like his methods, there is no denying he would be an upgrade on the current ownership situation.