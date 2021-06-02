What qualities would Sander Berge bring to Arsenal if he signed?

With the summer transfer now upon us, there are plenty of players who look set to be the subject of much speculation over the next few months, one of which is Sander Berge.

The Sheffield United midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal – among others – in recent times, although it seems he will not come cheap.

Recent reports have claimed that the Blades have slapped a £35million price tag on the Norwegian in the wake of that interest from the Gunners, despite their relegation from the Premier League.

As a result, Arsenal are going to have to be sure that Berge will improve their squad if they are going to spend such a sizeable fee to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates this summer.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three qualities that Berge could bring to Arsenal, right here.

A solid link-up

One attribute that Berge ought to be able to bring to Arsenal if he moves to the Gunners, is the ability to link-up with his teammate.

Across the course of his appearances for Sheffield United and Norway last season, Berge averaged a pass success rate of 86% for club and country, according to WhoScored.

That is something that suggests the midfielder can be reliable in possession when it comes to retaining the ball, and means he is a player who ought to be able to fit in with the flowing style of play that Arsenal are associated with.

A willingness to drive forward

As well as linking up with his teammates at Arsenal, Berge is also a player who could have the capablity to take the Gunners further up the pitch if needed.

Across the course of the season, Berge completed an average of 1.7 dribbles per game for club and country, including a return of 3.3 per game in three outings for Norway in the Nations League, as per WhoScored.

That is something that suggests Berge himself is a player who is willing to take initiative in terms of taking the game to opposition sides himself, which could be useful for Arsenal given the spark they have seemingly lacked at times in recent years.

A determination to prove himself

It is also worth noting that if Berge does make the move to Arsenal this summer, he will no doubt feel as though he has a point to make.

The price tag that the Blades have apparently placed on him is a big one for a player who has just been relegated, especially after two seasons where he has struggled to make an impact due to a combination of form and fitness issues, making just 29 league appearances since joining the Blades in the summer of 2019.

As a result, you feel that if Berge does join the Gunners, he will be putting everything he has into his performances, to show that the North London club were right to take that chance on him, and that he is still capable of playing at the top level of the football pyramid.