What qualities would Rob Atkinson bring to Bristol City or Celtic? We take a look

Both Bristol City and Celtic are said to be in the race to sign Oxford United centre back Rob Atkinson this summer, as per a recent report by The Sun on Sunday.

The 22-year-old greatly impressed for the U’s last season in what was his first campaign in the Football League after completing a move to the Kassam Stadium back in January of last year from non league Eastleigh.

After stablishing himself as a regular as part of the backline, Atkinson went on to be named as part of the Sky Bet League One team of the year and earnt widespread praise for his showings.

<br /> Oxford United quiz: One question about every player in the U’s first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 20 Who did Simon Eastwood start his career with? Barnsley Huddersfield Town Sheffield Wednesday Doncaster Rovers

Here, we take a look at what qualities the defender would bring to either club as speculation continues over his future.

Good in possession

The youngster is brilliant in possession of the ball and has all the traits of a modern centre back in that respect.

Having shown a higher tendency to play short passes and dribble out from the back, Atkinson would fit in nicely to how both Bristol City and Celtic want to play football.

He averaged a strong passing accuracy last season and is also capable of trying more risky long passes when required.

This side of his game will only go from strength to strength.

Strong in aerial duels

He is also brilliant at winning one on one aerial duels and averages 4.8 clearances per game according to WhoScored.

Playing against different types of strikers in the EFL has certainly accelerated his development.

The timing of his leap to win the ball in the air is usually spot on and it shows that his decision making is always improving.

He would certainly be able to cope with the physical nature of the Championship or Scottish Premiership.

Set piece threat

The defender is also capable of posing a threat at the attacking end of the field and notched up two goals last term for Oxford.

His size and power in the air means that he will always be a candidate to score from set pieces.

He has also been known to be clever with his runs from corners, which shows that he is good at losing his man.

If he can add even more goals to his game, he will prove to be a valuable asset at both ends of the pitch for one of these two clubs.