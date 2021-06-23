What qualities would Josh Windass bring to Stoke City or Millwall? We take a look

Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of Josh Windass in the transfer window as a host of Championship clubs consider moves for the attacker.

The 27-year-old was one of few positives for the Owls as they were relegated from the second tier last season, with Windass getting nine goals for the Yorkshire outfit.

As he approaches the final year of his contract at Hillsborough, the transfer talks surrounding the former Rangers man is starting to hot up, with Millwall having a bid rejected for Windass, whilst Stoke City are joining the race for his signature.

Here we look at THREE qualities the forward would bring to either team if he joined…

Goals

Firstly, and most importantly, Windass proved in the past year that he can get goals at this level.

A return of nine isn’t amazing but you have to take into account that he was playing for a side that finished bottom of the league, whilst he isn’t what would be considered a traditional number nine.

Versatility

As well as that, Windass is capable of playing in a few positions.

He is able to operate is the main man leading the line, whilst he would thrive in a two up top. Furthermore, he could drop deeper as an attacking midfielder and even go out wide if it was needed.

Any boss would love to work with a player who can fill in virtually all attacking roles.

Experience

Finally, even though he is only 27, whoever signs Windass will be getting a player that is ready to make an instant impact.

With over 100 Championship appearances to his name, he knows exactly what’s required at this level and there won’t be a need to adapt or time for him to settle in, which has to be a positive.