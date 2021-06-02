What qualities would Jerry Yates bring to Nottingham Forest if he signed?

Nottingham Forest are said to be eyeing a move for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates this summer, with Nottinghamshire Live reporting that the 24-year-old is on Chris Hughton’s list of potential targets.

The former Swindon Town and Rotherham United man has come of age this term and bagged 23 goals across all competitions for the Tangerines as they secured a promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship at Wembley Stadium during the weekend just gone thanks to a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City.

Yates has become a key player at Bloomfield Road and is currently under contract with the club until the summer of 2023 as he weighs up his options this summer.

Here, we take a look at the THREE main qualities that Yates would bring to Nottingham Forest if he signed for the club this summer.

Link up play

The Blackpool man is capable of linking the play up well along the frontline, with Yates having largely played in a front two for much of the campaign just gone.

He notched up eight assists during the season as he continuously looked to set up his teammates and he would add something different to what Forest already have up top.

His ability to drop deep and pick up pockets of space to receive the ball on the half turn makes him an incredibly difficult player to mark.

His movement and tendency to make key passes would add an extra edge to what was a stale Forest attack last season.

Dribbling skills

Yates also shows a his tendency to dribble at pace with the ball and has the ability to beat a man and get his shot off in tight situations.

He would add some much needed pace and drive to the Forest counter attack and is also capable of playing wide on the left of a front three.

His versatility and turn of pace means that he could be a good option for Hughton utilise in games where his side may not enjoy the majority of ball possession.

The Blackpool man is certainly a lot more nimble than the current striking options that the Reds have at their disposal.

Gets in behind

His ability to run in behind and move into the channels allows his side to stretch opposition defences when they are on the attack.

He would function well in a front two alongside the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, with the aforementioned duo being strikers who prefer to stay central to the goal.

Yates could make runs into areas that defenders don’t want to be drawn into, which in turn could open up more space for the likes of Grabban and Taylor to score in.

He gets the best out of himself and also the players around him, with his movement off the ball causing havoc.