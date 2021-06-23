What qualities would Jayden Bogle bring to Norwich City? We take a look

Newly-promoted Premier League side Norwich City are interested in signing Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle if full-back Max Aarons leaves, according to Sky Sports’ transfer centre on Monday afternoon (16:02).

The 20-year-old only joined the Blades last summer on a four-year deal alongside Max Lowe, but Norwich could potentially offer Bogle a way back to the Premier League.

However, this may only happen if Max Aarons, who is currently attracting interest from Premier League trio Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Everton, leaves Carrow Road this summer.

But if Aarons does make the move, the Canaries could move quickly and Sheffield United may decide to cash in on Bogle now they’re back in the Championship.

So, ahead of this potential move, we take a look at three qualities the 20-year-old has to offer Daniel Farke’s side.

A willingness to get himself in the box

Despite operating as a right-back at Derby County, Bogle managed to get bag himself two goals in 16 Premier League appearances last season in a more advanced position for Sheffield United, getting himself in the box away at Brighton to convert David McGoldrick’s pass against West Brom in February.

This would give Norwich another offensive option and the opposition another attacking headache to face if Daniel Farke opts to start the 20-year-old – and may come in handy if the Canaries are pushing for a draw or win late on in games.

With every point counting near the bottom of the Premier League and the Norfolk side looking to steer themselves away from the relegation zone this time around, they need this attacking threat and the marginal gains the Blades player offers to make up for the gulf in quality between them and other sides in the top tier.

Versatility

Although Farke may look to utilise Bogle as a more defensive option, his quality going forward also means he’s able to play as a right-wing back and a right midfielder.

In fact, the wing-back role could potentially be his best position with his mix of attacking and defensive skills and if Norwich want to play three at the back against some of the better sides in the top tier, the Canaries can count on the youngster to provide a threat from out wide when there’s the opportunity to counter-attack.

Max Aarons remains at Carrow Road as things stand, so with the departure of Emi Buendia, Bogle could be an extra defensive help alongside the 21-year-old on the right if Farke changes his mind and wants both players at the club. And if Aarons goes, Bogle could take his position.

An eye for a cross

Bogle’s ability to get up and down the pitch means he will have the chance to put in many crosses for Norwich if the Premier League club sign him – and crossing is a strong weapon in his armoury.

The wide man’s 16 assists in 90 appearances for former club Derby County shows just how dangerous he can be – but he needs to transfer this impressive record from the Championship with the Rams to the top tier if he wants to be a success at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki is the man Bogle will be wanting to find regularly if he moves to Norwich in the next few months, with the Finnish forward scoring 66 league goals in his three seasons at the Premier League side.

Feed the Finn and he’ll score – and the right-back will want to do just that.