What qualities would Dan Gosling bring to Nottingham Forest if he signed? We take a look..

Nottingham Forest are interested in making a late January move for Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling, a report from The Sun on Sunday (24/01, p59) has claimed.

Gosling has found himself somewhat down the pecking order at The Vitality Stadium this season, something it seems as though Forest could look to take advantage of.

According to this latest report, Chris Hughton’s side are keen to bring Gosling to The City Ground until the end of the season, although the midfielder himself is said to be interested in a permanent move.

So just what would Gosling bring to Forest if he was to make the move to the Midlands either on loan or permanently?

Here, we take a look at three qualities the 30-year-old might provide, should he link up with Hughton’s squad.

Experience

Gosling has already been around for quite some time now as a player, and during that time, he has certainly been tested.

With a Championship promotion and almost 200 Premier League appearances on his CV, Gosling clearly knows all about playing at a high level of football.

That know how and ability to cope with such a challenge is something that could well be useful for Forest as they look to get themselves out of the precarious position they find themselves in at the wrong end of the Championship table, and potentially help push them back on up the standings.

An extra line of defence

One thing that Gosling would provide Forest with if he was to join, is his willingness to put himself about for the cause.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old averages 1.5 tackles per game so far this season – only four current members of Forest’s squad average more – which is a useful contribution to have from a midfielder.

If Gosling was able to make a sort of impact such as that for Hughton’s side, then it would help to relieve the pressure on the defence behind him, while also allowing Forest to push on in attack, and turn that pressure over onto whichever side they are up against at that time.

Versatility

Another useful asset that Gosling would bring to The City Ground if he makes that move, would be his ability to play in more than one position.

Although naturally a central midfielder, Gosling is also capable of playing on the right-hand side of either defence or midfield, which can only help Hughton when it comes to his options.

If injuries or suspensions start to have an affect on one particular position, then having players available to fill those gaps can be vital, and Gosling is one who it seems could do that in a number of areas of the pitch for Forest, further emphasising his importance if he joins the club.