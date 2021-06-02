What qualities would Chuks Aneke bring to QPR if he signed?

Charlton Athletic forward Chuks Aneke is a man in demand this summer transfer window by the sounds of things.

Out of contract with the Addicks this summer, Charlton have offered him a new deal but several Championship clubs are also keen and it remains to be seen just what he is going to end up doing.

As per Teamtalk, Queens Park Rangers are among the clubs interested in him but what would he bring to west London if he ended up there? We identify three things…

Physicality

The first thing about Aneke that you notice is his obvious size and presence in the final third.

He’s over 1.9m tall and very rarely gets shrugged off of the ball, meaning he is both a good player to hold the play up if needed but also to drive forwards from deep and make things happen around the 18-yard box.

He’s a player that QPR could easily put up front with someone like Lyndon Dykes and see opposition defences really struggle to handle the pair of them together.

Good link-up play

He may be big, but technically Aneke is absolutely spot on and that’s what makes him such a threat as a player.

He can be a focal point of an attack but he’s arguably even better at dropping off slightly and helping build the play up from the gaps between an opposing midfield and defence.

He sees the right passes and, again, if he was up top with Dykes you could see that working well with the Scottish international running the channels in behind and stretching the play.

Competitive character

In the second half of last season we saw Mark Warburton opt to bring in some real competitive characters to make QPR that little bit nastier to come up against.

The likes of Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin highlighted how that could improve the side and Aneke is in a similar mould.

He’s never scared of getting in a physical challenge and hustling and bustling defenders whilst nine yellow cards last season for Charlton shows he’s more than happy to give players a bit of stick.

He’s got the right level of needle and aggression and QPR need to keep that from the second half of the campaign.

Can you name the QPR player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who was carded most in 20/21? Dom Ball Charlie Austin Yoann Barbet Geoff Cameron