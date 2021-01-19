What qualities would Alex Pritchard bring to Birmingham City or Bristol City if he signed? We take a look…

Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard is said to be of interest to the likes of Birmingham and Bristol City this month, with the player having struggled for fitness and form this season.

The versatile attacker previously enjoyed productive spells with the likes of Brentford and Norwich City in the past at Championship level and will still feel that he has something to offer despite failing to record a goal or an assist for the Terriers this term.

Possessing a good low centre of gravity and solid tactical understanding of playing in various systems are one of just a few qualities that Pritchard could bring to either St. Andrew’s or Ashton Gate this month.

Here, we take a look at THREE of those key qualities as both clubs eye a move for the player over the coming weeks…

Finishing

Pritchard certainly has the eye for the spectacular and is capable of contributing goals from both wide and central positions of the field.

The attacker enjoyed his most prolific career spell in front of goal at Brentford, notching 12 goals in just under 50 games for the Bees, largely from the number 10 position.

Both Birmingham and Bristol City have lacked goals from midfield this term and would no doubt benefit from adding a new source of offensive threat to their arsenal of forward players this month.

Pritchard is also a keen set piece taker, as shown by the free kick in the image above and would also add a direct threat from those situations.

Versatility

As previously mentioned in this article, Pritchard is an extremely versatile player, with the 27-year-old having played up to eight different positions throughout his career.

His tactical nous is second to none and his ability to be something of a utility man will allow either Aitor Karanka or Dean Holden to plug gaps in their side that would otherwise be filled by numerous players.

He offers covers in the number ten position and on both flanks, whilst he has also been known to do a job up front as a support striker on occasion.

Add to this his prowess in front of goal and any potential new club for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man will surely benefit from his skill set.

Experienced

Now well into the prime years of his career, Pritchard would add a great deal of experience to the ranks of either Birmingham or Bristol City this month.

The Huddersfield man has played over 100 games at Championship level and seemingly knows the division like the back of his hand, whilst he also boasts a solid haul of Premier League appearances on his CV.

During his time at Brentford he even earned various awards for his inspiring performances, underlining the influence he had on teams during his younger years.

These early career experiences are character building as now more of a senior pro, those achievements will only stand him in good stead if he chooses to move to the Midlands or the West Country this month.