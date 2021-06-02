What qualities would Albert Adomah bring to Derby County if he signed?

Derby County have a lot of work to do this summer under Wayne Rooney and could well be leaning on one of the Championship’s most experienced players in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

Albert Adomah is weighing up his options this summer given his lack of opportunities at Queens Park Rangers since arriving in West London last summer. A source close to Football League World has revealed that Derby are amongst four Championship sides interested in signing the winger, whilst Ipswich Town interest lingers too.

It hasn’t quite been the spell at QPR that Adomah was after. The 33-year-old made 34 appearances in the Championship, but he started on only seven occasions for Mark Warburton’s side and managed just 845 minutes across the season.

Despite that, the winger still offers plenty at Championship level, particularly for a club in Derby’s position, having avoided relegation into League One by the narrowest of margins.

First things first, Rooney’s side were shy of goals in 2020/21, ending the campaign as the Championship’s lowest scorers with 36, three of which came on the final day in a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite limited game time in 20/21, Adomah still managed to score twice for QPR and register a further five assists. That, though, by the standards of the winger is quite mediocre.

Between 2014 and 2016, Adomah struck 12 times from the flank for Middlesbrough, laying on a further nine assists, helping the Teessiders into the Premier League.

On the back of that, Aston Villa called for his service. Between 2016 and 2019, he helped deliver a promotion, with 21 goals and 17 assists across an impressive period, including a goal tally of 14 during 2017/18.

Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and, to a certain extent, QPR haven’t seen the best of Adomah with regards to his goals in recent years, but there’s no denying he knows where the back of the net is, which is something that was sorely missing in the Derby squad in the season gone by.

Another real positive that Adomah could bring to the Derby squad is his dribbling ability.

Over his many, many years in the Championship, Adomah averages 6.13 dribbles per 90 (Wyscout), with a success rate of over 51%. Simply, with the ball into his feet, in space, Adomah is a threat and, more often than not, the winger beats his man.

That’s a trait that gets fans off their seats and creates opportunities in the final third. Again, something that Derby can’t exactly boast they’ve possessed in the last 12 months.

However, perhaps the biggest attribute Adomah would bring is his experience.

Over the course of his career, the 33-year-old has made 594 appearances and you’d imagine that the 2021/22 campaign will see him pass the 600 mark. That’s a fine achievement for a professional footballer and something that could prove very useful to Derby.

You’ve only got to look at the impact someone like Colin Kazim-Richards had last season, or the impact Martyn Waghorn had on the final day against Sheffield Wednesday. In a squad still leaning heavily on youth, the elder statesmen stepped up in a tough campaign. More players of that ilk cannot be sniffed at.

Derby also have one of the Championship’s youngest managers in Rooney. The 35-year-old had the world at his feet as a player, but is in at the deep end with regard to management. The last thing he needs is to be managing a team of kids without the helping hand of some experienced pros in his dressing room.

Adomah fits the bill in so many ways this summer. It’s no surprise to hear he’s a player of serious interest at Pride Park.