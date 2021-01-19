What qualities will Richard Keogh bring to Huddersfield Town? We take a look..

Huddersfield Town look on course to complete the signing of Richard Keogh, Football League World understands.

Keogh has been with MK Dons since the summer, putting his career back on track after leaving Derby County under a dark cloud.

The centre-back is 34 now, but has managed 18 appearances in League One, as well as a further three outings for MK in other competitions.

Quiz: Are these 15 Huddersfield Town facts genuine or not?

1 of 15 Huddersfield finished 18th in the Championship last season? True False

A move back into the Championship is on the cards now, with sources telling FLW that Keogh was at the Huddersfield training ground yesterday.

With the transfer looking on course to be completed, we identify THREE qualities that Keogh is going to bring to Carlos Corberan’s side…

Leadership

On the whole, Keogh was an outstanding captain during his time with Derby County.

He led the club into play-off contention most seasons, under a number of different regimes.

The 34-year-old started over 300 games in the Championship with the Rams and, on field, led them impeccably.

This Huddersfield squad is full of youngsters, who are going to be leaning on Keogh’s leadership to get them through the second-half of the season.

Experience

Leading on from the last point, Keogh is about as experienced as they come.

316 Championship starts, plus a further 10 in the play-offs, during his time at Derby underline Keogh’s experience at this level.

With Christopher Schindler and Richard Stearman both out with injuries at the moment, Corberan finds himself leaning on Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Romoney Crichlow at centre-back.

They are at the beginning of their career, with Keogh at the opposite end of his journey.

The 34-year-old will be able to offer him guidance and advise, sharing his wealth of experience.

Ability on the ball

Leadership and experience are all well and good, but when he takes to the field, what is Keogh going to bring?

The absolute necessity playing in a Corberan side is to be good enough on the ball. Keogh has shown over the years that he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet.

His pass success in League One this season is 91.2%, whilst Wyscout stats tell us his 2018/19 season under Frank Lampard at Derby saw him post a pass success of 88.3%.

The centre-back has the ability to help build attacks from the back, which is a clear reason why he’s going to be suited to Huddersfield’s style of play.

Yes, his leadership and experience will be welcome for this young, injury-hit squad. However, he’s also (nearly) here because he has incredible consistency with the ball at his feet.