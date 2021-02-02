What qualities will James Garner bring to Nottingham Forest? We take a look…

Nottingham Forest have recently completed a loan deal to sign midfielder James Garner from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old had previously been out on loan with promotion-chasing Watford, but was recalled by the Red Devils late in the January transfer window.

He made 22 appearances for the Hornets in his time with the club, and will be hoping he can find regular game time with Chris Hughton’s side.

It’s not been a memorable season for Nottingham Forest so far this season, with the Reds currently sat 21st in the Championship table after 26 matches.

They find themselves three points clear of the relegation zone as well, so Garner will have to waste no time in attempting to play his part in their survival bid.

One of the main qualities that Garner will bring to the Nottingham Forest team is the desire to play for the badge on the shirt, instead of an individual performance. Nottingham Forest have a number of players that in their squad that were part of the team that finished seventh in the Championship last season that haven’t hit the heights expected of them this term.

However, for one reason or another this term, something just isn’t clicking, with the effort of some members of Chris Hughton’s side coming into question. Garner will be eager to make a name for himself in senior football away from Manchester United, and if he can do that this season with the Reds, then he could soon be challenging for a spot in their first-team in future seasons.

One potential trait that Nottingham Forest could look to use that Garner has available to him is his free-kicks. We’ve seen glimpses of his quality from a ‘dead-ball’ situation, with the Manchester United loanee crashing an effort from distance against the cross in their 1-0 defeat to Reading earlier in this year’s campaign.

Garner averages just shy of one shot per game from his 20 league appearances in the Championship this season according to Sofascore.

Garner is comfortable with the ball at his feet as well, and could provide the creative spark that Nottingham Forest have needed going forward this season. He averages just over 26 passes per game, and with a pass accuracy of 81.3%, it’s a statistic that he’ll be hoping he can continue to build on as this year’s campaign progresses. (Statistics sourced from Whoscored)

Nottingham Forest are set to return to action in the Championship on Tuesday evening, when they take on Coventry City at St Andrew’s.