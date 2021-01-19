What qualities will Filip Krovinovic bring to Nottingham Forest? We take a look…

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the loan signing of midfielder Filip Krovinovic, according to reports from Portugal.

The 25-year-old is reportedly set to have his loan deal at West Brom cut short, with a return to Benfica looking likely.

Record claim that Forest are closing in on the loan signing of Krovinovic, who is set to arrive at the City Ground until the end of the season.

So what would Krovinovic bring to Forest, other than experience of being successful at this level with West Brom before?

Krovinovic scored three goals and registered four assists for West Brom last season, making 37 appearances as a number 10.

In recent weeks, though, we have seen Forest adopt a 4-1-4-1 going forward, which could see the Croatian play alongside Cafu or Ryan Yates as a number 8.

Last season, he accrued a pass accuracy rate of 86.8% in the Championship, as per Wyscout, which shows how technical he can be on the ball.

88% of his passes into the final third were played successfully, suggesting that he could be a player who helps to unlock opposition defences and supply Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban with the right service.

He also won 54.7% of his defensive duels, so whilst he may be more than comfortable breaking forward, but in Chris Hughton’s system, hard work and defensive steel is just as important.

Ultimately, Krovinovic’s arrival would add an attack-minded, creative, central option to Forest’s midfield. Something they have lacked a great deal of this term, minus the improving impact made by Cafu.