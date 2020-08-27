‘What planet is he on?’ – Many Portsmouth fans unhappy with transfer update

Portsmouth assistant manager Joe Gallen has said that no signings are imminent at the club right now, but work is being done to change that and he feels with one or two good arrivals they can achieve promotion.

The men from Fratton Park once again made the play-offs in Sky Bet League One last season but, as they did the year prior, they fell at the semi-final stage, this time around on penalties to Oxford United after a tight tie over two legs.

Fans of the club, then, will want to see promotion achieved via the automatics this season coming and will also be wanting new signings through the door, but Gallen has revealed nothing is particularly close:

Just spoken to #Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen, he says no imminent signings despite a lot of hard work going in on recruitment, so unlikely to be any additions before Saturday — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) August 27, 2020

He did say, however, that with the right arrivals the team could get promoted to the second division of English football and, that in mind, a fair few Pompey fans have had their say.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to that:

He’s fairly optimistic but I somewhat agree with him, start of last season was appalling and the side didn’t gel enough but now after having a full season with each over under their belts and a few top notch signings we could be on our way. Then you remember Kenny Is manager😑 — Fazzer (@inshallaFazzer) August 27, 2020

We are not thick — Pompey Blue (@surreypomp) August 27, 2020

Kenny jacket be like…. pic.twitter.com/rWFhHMjBMj — G E O R G E (@GeorgeDukes2) August 27, 2020

Well he has obviously drank a gallen or more on his home brew 😂😂😂 — Marc Warner (@Masterplan2310) August 27, 2020

Really!… Like he's going to say.. I doubt we're good enough this season. — Coco of Southsea (@PaulGwilliam1) August 27, 2020

Joe is deluded then, excellent news — Ell (@The_Super_Brett) August 27, 2020