‘What planet is he on?’ – Many Portsmouth fans unhappy with transfer update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Portsmouth assistant manager Joe Gallen has said that no signings are imminent at the club right now, but work is being done to change that and he feels with one or two good arrivals they can achieve promotion.

The men from Fratton Park once again made the play-offs in Sky Bet League One last season but, as they did the year prior, they fell at the semi-final stage, this time around on penalties to Oxford United after a tight tie over two legs.

Fans of the club, then, will want to see promotion achieved via the automatics this season coming and will also be wanting new signings through the door, but Gallen has revealed nothing is particularly close:

He did say, however, that with the right arrivals the team could get promoted to the second division of English football and, that in mind, a fair few Pompey fans have had their say.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to that:


