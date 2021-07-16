Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

'What planet are they on?' – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as bid arrives for midfielder

10 mins ago

Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson is said to be attracting plenty of transfer interest ahead of the new season.

Johnson spent last season on loan in League One with Lincoln City, thriving on loan at the LNER Stadium. He scored 13 goals and chipped in with a number of assists to help Michael Appleton’s side reach the play-offs.

The 20-year-old is now back at Forest for pre-season training, scoring in their 2-1 friendly win over Alfreton Town last weekend.

But Johnson, who made his debut for Wales last season, is attracting plenty of interest according to reports from the Athletic.

They claim that newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford have made an offer of £3.5million for the winger.

The Bees are only willing to go as high as £5million for Johnson, though, which is likely to fall short of Forest’s £8-10million valuation.

New CEO Dane Murphy is planning to open up contract talks with the midfielder, in a bid to fend off interest from the likes of Brentford, Leicester, Leeds and Barnsley.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Brentford’s bid for the player…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

