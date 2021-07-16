‘What planet are they on?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as bid arrives for midfielder

Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson is said to be attracting plenty of transfer interest ahead of the new season.

Johnson spent last season on loan in League One with Lincoln City, thriving on loan at the LNER Stadium. He scored 13 goals and chipped in with a number of assists to help Michael Appleton’s side reach the play-offs.

The 20-year-old is now back at Forest for pre-season training, scoring in their 2-1 friendly win over Alfreton Town last weekend.

But Johnson, who made his debut for Wales last season, is attracting plenty of interest according to reports from the Athletic.

They claim that newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford have made an offer of £3.5million for the winger.

The Bees are only willing to go as high as £5million for Johnson, though, which is likely to fall short of Forest’s £8-10million valuation.

New CEO Dane Murphy is planning to open up contract talks with the midfielder, in a bid to fend off interest from the likes of Brentford, Leicester, Leeds and Barnsley.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Brentford’s bid for the player…

Appiah went for 8m, Brereton 7m and Burke 13m. So ignoring the emotions of a talented young homegrown lad being the player of interest. Somewhere between £8-12m is probably what we should be demanding depending on upfront/sell-ons…etc But I really hope we don't sell. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) July 15, 2021

Do one brentford. They won't last long in the premier league. — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) July 15, 2021

Brentford are only interested because they know there’s a huge potential profit in it for them — Wynbot (@tobytayles) July 15, 2021

If brentford are in for him it’s imperative we keep him! They know how to run a football club, he’s such an exciting talent and will hopefully have a great season — finn (@finncpeto) July 15, 2021

3.5 million 🤣 — copo (@nffc_red_dog) July 15, 2021

Highly doubt Forest would sell for £3.5m, more than double that needed for them to even consider selling realistically. Personally, I’d like to see him have a full season in the Championship as a regular starter before he gets a Premier League move. https://t.co/ZNW2XzoruT — Cai Parry (@CaiSParry) July 15, 2021

3.5 mill is an insult https://t.co/keBE22oLv4 — Harvey🇦🇷(fan of south americans) (@FtblHarvey) July 15, 2021

£3.5m 😂😂😂 what planet are they on https://t.co/x1BXysIwMd — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) July 15, 2021