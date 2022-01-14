‘What on earth?’, ‘Pathetic’ – These Birmingham City fans are baffled as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have confirmed that Chuks Aneke has left the club to return to Charlton Athletic on a permanent basis.

The Club can confirm @Chuks_Aneke has joined Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee. Thanks for your efforts during your time at #BCFC, Chuks. 👊 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 14, 2022

The 28-year-old only arrived at St. Andrew’s at the start of the season, joining as a free agent to reunite with Lee Bowyer. However, it’s a deal that hasn’t really worked out, as Aneke has failed to establish himself as a regular, managing just two league goals in 18 appearances, most of which were from the bench.

Therefore, Blues were prepared to let the striker leave and they announced on their official site that Aneke had gone back to the Addicks today.

Whilst most fans recognise that the former MK Dons man wasn’t a key player, it’s fair to say they are mystified with the timing of this sale.

That’s because Troy Deeney is set for a month out through injury, whilst Lukas Jutkiewicz has missed recent games, even if he’s now back in training, leaving Scott Hogan as the only senior option up top.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

Chuks gone ?! What on earth ….?? ☹️🤦 — Justin Keaney (@jkeaney11) January 14, 2022

This can’t be down to bowyer, surely? He had him and wanted from Charlton and now he’s sold 6 months later🤔🤔 hopefully bowyer ain’t gonna walk🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Paulwhite1980 (@Paulwhite19801) January 14, 2022

Unless you have a replacement ready to come in, this is a pathetic transfer.#BSHLOUT — KJ (@KajeBirmingham) January 14, 2022

There best be a replacement lined up with only one fit striker currently — Lee Hinton (@LeeAHinton95) January 14, 2022

striker gets injured then sells a striker? — Jamie🚶🏽‍♂️ (@JamieSimner) January 14, 2022

Down to 3 strikers now and Deeney not fit atm. Thanks @Chuks_Aneke you’ve been really good and going to miss you up front. Best of luck — Stoned Alien (@luke_spooner) January 14, 2022