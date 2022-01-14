Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘What on earth?’, ‘Pathetic’ – These Birmingham City fans are baffled as transfer confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have confirmed that Chuks Aneke has left the club to return to Charlton Athletic on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old only arrived at St. Andrew’s at the start of the season, joining as a free agent to reunite with Lee Bowyer. However, it’s a deal that hasn’t really worked out, as Aneke has failed to establish himself as a regular, managing just two league goals in 18 appearances, most of which were from the bench.

Therefore, Blues were prepared to let the striker leave and they announced on their official site that Aneke had gone back to the Addicks today.

Whilst most fans recognise that the former MK Dons man wasn’t a key player, it’s fair to say they are mystified with the timing of this sale.

That’s because Troy Deeney is set for a month out through injury, whilst Lukas Jutkiewicz has missed recent games, even if he’s now back in training, leaving Scott Hogan as the only senior option up top.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


