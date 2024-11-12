This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

QPR could be set to replace Marti Cifuentes with former Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal.

L'Équipe are reporting that Gregory Vignal is reportedly of interest to Queens Park Rangers to replace Spanish head coach Marti Cifuentes.

Cifuentes has been under increased pressure this season with the R's bottom of the Championship after just one win in 15 games.

Former Rangers and Liverpool left-back, Vignal, was previously head coach of French third tier side Versailles FC, but only remained at the club for ten games.

The French manager has also previously managed Rangers women in the 2019-20 season, and with a lack of managerial background, it does raise an eyebrow for Cifuentes' potential successor if he was to be relieved of his duties.

"It sounds crazy" - QPR issue with Gregory Vignal replacing Marti Cifuentes

FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, has given his view on the recent report and is strongly opposed to welcoming Vignal to replace Cifuentes.

"I'm struggling to understand why you would even contemplate sacking Marti and getting someone I haven't heard of, but looking at him briefly, he's managerial career started with coaching Rangers women, and then went to a third tier French side.

"I know nothing about him, but this just does not sound right. What on earth are we doing? If this is the so-called data-driven analytic model happening again, I don't think many fans will be best pleased.

"This looks like a disaster waiting to happen, the manager can't be the issue every single season. It comes down to recruitment, it comes down to the owners, the board. Myself included, I'm starting to change my opinion on Christian Nourry. I don't think he's as good as we thought.

"If this is all true, then I can really sense a lot of fans having enough, there is so much negativity surrounding this already. It sounds crazy, and I hope it isn't true, like, what are we thinking here?"

QPR are making a strange decision with Vignal

As Louis mentioned, you can't really argue with the fact that QPR supporters may think the switch between managers is a 'crazy' decision.

You can defend Vignal's football pedigree, but when it comes to his managerial portfolio, it doesn't exactly spring to mind as someone who would suit the Hoops' current situation.

There is no denying that it has been an awful season under Cifuentes, but it does seem quite reactionary after just 15 games.

The current bottom five in the 2024/25 Championship Position/Club Points 20. Preston North End 15 21. Luton Town 15 22. Cardiff City 15 23. Portsmouth FC 12 24. Queens Park Rangers 10

Cifuentes will know for himself he has to step up his side's performances, with their only win coming away at Luton Town back in August. But appointing a manager who has barely taken his stance from a managerial point of view seems a very strange decision by Christian Nourry and the board.

You'd think if the deal does come to fruition there will be uproar within the fanbase and the pressure will turn on Nourry.

Cifuentes deserves his time after showing signs of form last season, and if they were going to replace him, this isn't the way to go.