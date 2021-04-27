What obstacles would Britt Assombalonga face at Rangers as Middlesbrough exit looms?

Britt Assombalonga is a player who looks set for a busy summer.

The striker looks set to leave Middlesbrough at the end of the season with Neil Warnock confirming that he’ll move on at the end of his contract.

With that in mind it seems that the 28-year-old could have some big decisions to make.

A number of clubs are likely to be interested in a move for the attacker but according to reports from Teamtalk it seems that Rangers are leading the way and may even be closing in on a deal for the player.

But what obstacles would Britt Assombalonga face if he was to link up with Steven Gerrard at Rangers? We take a look.

Competition for places

The main obstacle for Rangers has to be the sheer competition for places at Ibrox.

At the moment Steven Gerrard’s side have the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Jermain Defoe all challenging for a spot in the starting XI, which means that Assombalonga will certainly have his work cut out.

There’s a good chance that at least one of those players will move on, but there’s no doubting that the 28-year-old faces an uphill challenge to get anywhere near the team.

Huge expectations from supporters

If Britt Assombalonga thought that Middlesbrough fans had high expectations, he’s seen nothing yet.

Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in British football and with that comes a certain amount of expectation from supporters who demand that each of their players give 110% in every game.

Add into that the fact that Steven Gerrard’s side have just won the title and you can see why the striker will need to get off to a good start if he’s to put himself in the good books of the supporters and Gerrard himself.

Adapting to the demands of Champions League football

While playing in European competition is a privilege, there’s no doubt that it can be hugely demanding.

Britt Assombalonga has never played in a continental competition before and so that means that he may need some time to adapt to the demands of playing clubs from around Europe.

This could be the challenge that the 28-year-old needs to kick on in his career, but we’ll only see how he’s likely to fare if the move comes off.